The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Antisemitic medieval sculpture in German church not removed, but covered

The sculpture is one of about two dozen similar sculptures from the Middle Ages that still feature on churches around Germany and elsewhere in Europe.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 16, 2023 03:55
'Judensau' sculpture on the capital of a column in St. Peter and Paul cathedral in Brandenburg an der Havel, Germany. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
'Judensau' sculpture on the capital of a column in St. Peter and Paul cathedral in Brandenburg an der Havel, Germany.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

A medieval antisemitic sculpture on the capital of a column in St. Peter and Paul cathedral in Brandenburg an der Havel in Germany will not be removed, church officials stated on Monday.

The sculpture of a "Judensau" (Jew sow) which is carved into a column about two meters above ground will instead be permanently covered up, the Evangelical Church Berlin-Brandenburg-Silesian Upper Lusatia announced on its website.

Removal deemed impossible

The removal of the sculpture and its exhibition accompanied by historical explanation elsewhere were discussed, but deemed impossible for structural reasons and because of the sculpture's problematic teracotta material, said Bishop Christian Staeblein, who is chairman of the church's supervisory board.

It was then decided to enact “ a form of visual elimination”. This way the sculpture will still be available for historical engagement with this medieval form of Jew-hatred, according to Staeblein.

Staeblein clarified that there was "neither any doubt about the anti-Semitic statement that emanates from this relief, nor about the guilt of the churches for actively promoting hatred of Jews and anti-Semitism." He added that he saw it as his task now "to deal with this heavy, shameful legacy in a conscious and appropriate manner."

A thirteenth century anti-Semitic sculpture is displayed at St. Marien church in Wittenberg, Germany, January 24, 2020. A court is expected to rule on a motion seeking the removal of the 700-year-old sculpture known as “Judensau” or Jew pig. It is one of around 20 such relics from the Middle Ages th (credit: ANNEGRET HILSE / REUTERS)A thirteenth century anti-Semitic sculpture is displayed at St. Marien church in Wittenberg, Germany, January 24, 2020. A court is expected to rule on a motion seeking the removal of the 700-year-old sculpture known as “Judensau” or Jew pig. It is one of around 20 such relics from the Middle Ages th (credit: ANNEGRET HILSE / REUTERS)

The sculpture dates from the 13th century, measures around 22 by 55 centimeters and shows a suckling pig with a human face and a Jewish headgear.

It is not placed in the church building itself but in the cloister of the adjacent monastery building. The sculpture was meant to reming the monks of the cathedral to live a sin-free life.

Other antisemitic sculptures

Images mocking Jews and Judaism and encouraging anti-Semitic violence have been displayed throughout Europe since the early Middle Ages. In a time when literacy was uncommon, these images were the political cartoons and posters of the age, and the ridicule and carnage they promoted was both routine and government sanctioned.

Maybe the most famous example of a "Judensau" is the one in Wittenberg, Germany. The Wittenberg stone carving is one of about two dozen similar sculptures from the Middle Ages that still feature on churches around Germany and elsewhere in Europe.

This Wittenberg Judensau (1305) shows Jews suckling at the sow’s teat while another feeds at the animal’s anus. Above it appears an inscription in Latin letters, “Rabini Shem hamphoras.”The phrase is gibberish, but refers to the Hebrew words “Shem HaMephorash,” a term for one of the hidden names of God.

Last year, Germany's top court ruled that the sculpture can stay on the facade of a church in the eastern German town, rejecting an appeal by a Jewish plaintiff who has for years argued it is an insult to all Jews.

JTA and Reuters contributed to this story.



Tags germany history church antisemitism
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Home Front Command relaxes restrictions after ceasefire

The Iron Dome.
2

Florida rejects Holocaust ed textbooks in clampdown on ‘woke’ instruction

FLORIDA GOV. Ron DeSantis waves during ‘The Jerusalem Post’ conference titled ‘Celebrate the Faces of Israel’ at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem last week.
3

Palestinian teens jailed for raping Polish tourist in front of partner

The IDF military court in the Kirya military headquarters
4

IDF has been ready for Gaza operation since last week, Gallant confirms

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with an IDF official at the start of Operation Shield and Arrow, May 9, 2023.
5

Africa is splitting into two as new ocean forms, researchers say

A tanker drives near a chasm suspected to have been caused by a heavy downpour along an underground fault-line near the Rift Valley town of Mai-Mahiu.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by