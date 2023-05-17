The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Tunisia president pledges safety for Jewish citizens after synagogue attack

The president met with Tunisia's chief rabbi, chief Christian archbishop and Muslim mufti, saying that receiving clerics sent a "historical message" of coexistence and tolerance.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 17, 2023 23:50
TUNISIA WAS once considered the Arab Spring’s sole success story, but President Kais Saied has dissolved parliament, dismissed the government and assumed autocratic powers. (photo credit: MUHAMMAD HAMED/REUTERS)
TUNISIA WAS once considered the Arab Spring’s sole success story, but President Kais Saied has dissolved parliament, dismissed the government and assumed autocratic powers.
(photo credit: MUHAMMAD HAMED/REUTERS)

Tunisian president Kais Saied pledged on Wednesday to guarantee the safety of Jewish citizens and their temples, after meeting the country's chief rabbi in the wake of a deadly attack at a synagogue.

Last Tuesday a National Guardsman killed two Jewish visitors and two policemen at the synagogue on Djerba island - Africa's oldest - before being shot dead. He had earlier killed a colleague at a naval installation.

Saied last week blamed the attack on "criminals" seeking to harm the tourism sector.

On Wednesday he met with Tunisia's chief rabbi, chief Christian archbishop and Muslim mufti, saying that receiving clerics sent a "historical message" of coexistence and tolerance.

"We will provide you security in your temples. Live in peace and security, and we will provide you with all security conditions," Saied said in a broadcast of part of the meeting.

Jewish worshippers arrive at the Ghriba synagogue, during an annual pilgrimage in Djerba, Tunisia May 18, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/JIHED ABIDELLAOUI) Jewish worshippers arrive at the Ghriba synagogue, during an annual pilgrimage in Djerba, Tunisia May 18, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/JIHED ABIDELLAOUI)

Jewish victims of the attack were cousins

The Jewish victims of the attack, which occurred during an annual festival, were two cousins, one French-Tunisian and the other Israeli-Tunisian.

"The president gave us guarantees that what happened recently would not happen again," Chief Rabbi Haïm Bittan said.

Saied did not describe the shooting as terrorism, a term he has sometimes used to label interventions by his political opponents since he extended his powers in 2021.

Mainly Muslim Tunisia is home to one of North Africa's largest Jewish communities with about 1,800 members.

The pilgrimage to the Djerba festival regularly draws hundreds of Jews from Europe and Israel and has operated under tight security since al Qaeda militants attacked the synagogue in 2002 with a truck bomb, killing 21 Western tourists.



Tags synagogue jewish tunisia safety
