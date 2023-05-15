The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Tunisian president claims Djerba synagogue shooting wasn't antisemitic

Two Jewish cousins and three police officers were killed in a shooting near the Djerba synagogue on Lag Ba'Omer.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: MAY 15, 2023 22:48
Tunisian presidential candidate Kais Saied reacts after exit poll results were announced in a second round runoff of the presidential election in Tunis, Tunisia October 13, 2019. (photo credit: ZOUBEIR SOUISSI / REUTERS)
Tunisian presidential candidate Kais Saied reacts after exit poll results were announced in a second round runoff of the presidential election in Tunis, Tunisia October 13, 2019.
(photo credit: ZOUBEIR SOUISSI / REUTERS)

Tunisian President Kais Saied claimed on Saturday that the attack in Djerba, in which two Jews and three police officers were killed -  wasn't antisemitic.

According to the Tunisian newspaper La Presse, Saied spoke during his visit to the Ariana district near the capital on Saturday. A video of the visit and the president's statements was published by Saied's office as well.

The shooting took place near the ancient El Ghriba Synagogue (also known as the Djerba Synagogue) in the city of Djerba in Tunisia. The two Jewish cousins who were murdered in the Tuesday night shooting in Djerba, Tunisia near the synagogue are Aviel Hadad (30 years old) who was also an Israeli citizen working as a goldsmith in the local market and Ben Hadad (42 years old) who lived in France and came in order to celebrate the festivities.

According to La Presse, Saied said that "here, in this place where I stand now, Tunisian Jews fleeing the Nazi forces who had pitched their tents here found refuge in this house, that of my grandfather"

Saied responded to Western accusations of antisemitism and said that "these parties do not hesitate to make the false accusations of antisemitism while they turn a deaf ear when it comes to dealing with the plight of the Palestinians who are dying every day. The Palestinian people will succeed against all odds to triumph and recover their despoiled land."

Interior of La Ghriba Synagogue, Djerba, Tunisia (credit: Photo courtesy of Chrystie Sherman/Diarna Geo-Museum of North African & Middle Eastern Jewish Life) Interior of La Ghriba Synagogue, Djerba, Tunisia (credit: Photo courtesy of Chrystie Sherman/Diarna Geo-Museum of North African & Middle Eastern Jewish Life)

Saied referred to those calling the attack antisemitic as "the forgers of history bent on distorting history, falsifying facts and spreading untruths" and accused them of plotting “conspiracies against the state and endangering social peace.” Saied added that foreign parties leveling accusations of antisemitism were displaying “a garish duplicity of attitude and a short memory in grasping history, real history.”

In a statement reported in Arabic media, including Al-Ain media in the Gulf and Middle East Online, Saied put out a message of reassurance last week, to Tunisians following the attack. 

On Wednesday, Saied condemned the attack near the historic Djerba synagogue.

Saied stresses that Tunisia is safe despite attempts to undermine stability

On Saturday, during a meeting with Tunisian Prime Minister Najla Bouden Romdhane and other government officials, Saied stressed that "Tunisia will remain secure despite the desperate attempts to undermine its stability," according to a press release by his office.

The president additionally stated that he was "surprised" by accusations of antisemitism, adding that "it is strange that in the twenty-first century some people still talk about antisemitism, unless they want to preserve the seeds of division and benefit from this discourse."

Saied referred to a number of Tunisian laws benefitting the Jewish community and ensuring freedom of religion, including one prohibiting carrying out any administrative action against the Jews on the Sabbath or on Jewish holidays.

Saied additionally quoted the Koranic verses reading “And do not argue with the People of the Book except in the best way, except for those who do wrong among them. And say, ‘We believe in what has been revealed to Our God and your God is one, and to Him we are Muslims.'”

Seth Frantzman contributed to this report.



