Ghana rabbi speaks of complex life at Middle East rabbinic conference

Chabad-Lubavitch emissaries and chief rabbis from across Africa, Europe, and the Middle East gathered this week in Morocco for a three-day rabbinic conference. The conference was aimed at strengthening Jewish life, awareness and practice in Muslim-majority countries as well as those with relatively small Jewish populations and celebrates the renaissance of Jewish life in these regions. It was the largest rabbinic conference in the Middle East (outside of Israel) and is the first since Morocco joined the Abraham Accords in late 2020.

The conference put a spotlight on Chabad-Lubavitch's broad and growing impact in the region, while also highlighting Chabad's long history there--as the conference marks more than 70 years since the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory, began sending his Shluchim around the world, the first were to Morocco in 1950.

One of the participants was Rabbi Noach Majeski, who, together with his wife Alti and six children, has lived in Ghana in the past six years. “It's a developing country in West Africa,” Majeski told The Jerusalem Post during the conference. According to Majeski, there are about 50 Jewish families who live in Ghana, “in addition to a lot of single Jews who come there.” He explained that “about 95% of the Jews living in our country are expats who arrive for periods of about five years or more - at times.”

He said that since arriving in Ghana, between 400 to 500 Jews have been part of the Jewish community in this African country.”

“Because of the fact that we're living in a developing country, we have all the logistical difficulties of living there such as challenges with running water, electricity and obviously, from a Jewish perspective, it isn’t easy to find Kosher food and Kosher meat, as well as dairy products that we can eat,” Majeski explained.

He said that he slaughters his own chickens according to the halacha, Jewish Law. But there are also other challenges for a hasidic family in an African country. “Educating our kids is a challenge. Giving them a good solid Jewish education doesn't come easily, we put a lot of effort into that. We have the emissaries online school, which helps and other programs that help as well, but it's a challenge for itself.”

Chabad-Lubavitch emissaries and chief rabbis from across Africa, Europe, and the Middle East gathered in mid-May in Morocco for a three-day rabbinic conference. (credit: AVI WINNER-MERKOS 302)

Majeski shared that the fact that when he came to Ghana, there was no Jewish community, meant that we had to create something from nothing. Our community is composed of a lot of different types of people, with different types of dynamics, and we are therefore trying to make everyone feel like they're part of one community.”

As per the conference in Morocco, Majeski said that “the conference has been absolutely incredible; The highlight of the year. In a way, it's even more inspiring than the big conference that happens in New York every year. Coming together with so many other rabbis that are going through the same challenges that we are, coming from some very small communities, all scattered around the world, I would even use the word ‘lonely,’ is absolutely inspiring.”

He explained that being in Morocco was extra special because of the Chabad connection. “It's sort of coming full circle, since it's been more than 70 years since the Rebbe sent the first emissaries - to Morocco.”

Asked about the content at the conference, Majeski responded that there was “a lot of focus on helping to create Jewish continuity, fighting assimilation and ideas of how to get the younger generation excited and involved in Judaism”.

Rabbi Mendy Chitrik, who serves as the Rabbi of the Ashkenazi Jewish community of Turkey and the chairman of the Alliance of Rabbis in Islamic States, also participated in the conference.

He told the Post that “It was an amazing experience to be in Morocco and to see the grace in which everybody was accepted.” Chitrik added that “it was beautiful seeing Chabad rabbis walking the streets of Morocco and also learning from the work that these rabbis and their wives have been putting in [the Jewish community of] Morocco; Investing in the infrastructure of the Jewish community for more than 70 years.” He said that even though Morocco consists of a small community, “it's a very vibrant community, very much attached to the traditions and extremely patriotic.”

The historic ceremony in Fez

The gathering opened at the historic home of Maimonides—also known as the Rambam—in the city of Fez, where the gathered held a ceremony marking the completion of the study of Maimonides’ magnum opus, Mishneh Torah. The study of Rambam, and the completion, or “siyum”, of his work, has particular resonance as Jews around the world just completed its study cycle as part of an initiative to strengthen Jewish unity launched by the Rebbe, in 1984. Traveling from Montreal, Rabbi David Banon, a prominent rabbi within the global Moroccan Jewish community, recited the traditional blessing upon seeing a monarch to the king of Morocco during the ceremony. The Rebbe’s popularization of the study of Rambam, perhaps the most prominent Sephardic rabbis, also represents a unifying factor amongst Jews Sephardic and Ashkenazic.

The conference included presentations and meetings with Serge Bardugo, president of Morocco's Jewish communities and the rabbis of Morocco's Beth Din.

Growth in North Africa and the Middle East

The conference's location in Morocco demonstrated Chabad's ongoing commitment to Jews in the region especially in countries with relatively small Jewish populations and Muslim-majority countries. The last decade has seen Chabad establishing and expanding Jewish community and infrastructure, enabling Jewish life to thrive in places like Angola, the Canary Islands, Ghana, Iceland, Ivory Coast, Malta, Montenegro, Rwanda, Uganda, the United Arab Emirates and Zambia. The hosts of the conference were Casablanca-born Rabbi Levi and Chana Banon, who have led Chabad’s activities in Morocco since 2009.

The conference for Chabad-Lubavitch emissary couples and Jewish communal leadership participants from Angola, Austria, Bulgaria, Canada, Canary Islands, Congo, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Ghana, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Ivory Coast, Luxembourg, Malta, Mauritius, Monaco, Montenegro, Morocco, Nigeria, Cyprus, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Rwanda, Serbia, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, Uganda, United Arab Emirates and Zambia.