The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Kosherfest Kaput: Changing markets force closure of Kosher trade fair

In an email sent to exhibitors and attendees on Wednesday, the Kosherfest team announced that they had made the difficult decision to discontinue the event.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: JUNE 1, 2023 05:20
Churros Original from Kiryat Malachi at Kosherfest. (photo credit: HOWARD BLAS)
Churros Original from Kiryat Malachi at Kosherfest.
(photo credit: HOWARD BLAS)

Kosherfest, the annual two-day trade fair for the kosher-certified food industry, has been discontinued. The event, which was held at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, New Jersey, was established in 1989 and included an exhibition hall, lectures, cooking demonstrations, a culinary competition between celebrity chefs, and new product awards. It was considered a showcase for food trends and innovations in the kosher-certified food industry.

The event was closed to the public but admitted manufacturers, suppliers, wholesalers, buyers, caterers, retail stores, and media personnel, including photographers and food bloggers. Kosherfest was co-produced by Lubicom Marketing and Consulting and Diversified Communications.

In an email sent to exhibitors and attendees on Wednesday, the Kosherfest team announced that they had made the difficult decision to discontinue the event. They cited changing supermarket category manager buying responsibilities and the elimination of the kosher buyer in many major supermarket chains as reasons for their decision. Exhibitors felt that Kosherfest had run its course and there was no longer significant ROI to justify exhibiting at the show.

Dairy products on sale at Machsanei HaShuk supermarket chain, one of Israel's largest privately-owned food retail chains, in the northern town of Katsrin, Golan Heights on September 12, 2022. (credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90) Dairy products on sale at Machsanei HaShuk supermarket chain, one of Israel's largest privately-owned food retail chains, in the northern town of Katsrin, Golan Heights on September 12, 2022. (credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)

The email explained that within supermarket chains, the kosher food category increasingly falls under the grocery buyer’s responsibility. As this buyer is responsible for sourcing and purchasing a wide array of products, they are more likely to attend food events displaying items not just exclusive to kosher. A certified kosher only food show such as Kosherfest is too niche for their attendance.

All exhibit space deposits received will be refunded within the next 2-3 weeks

The number of kosher-certified food products grew from 26,000 to approximately 41,000 between 1992 and 1997. This increase brought more diversified fare, indicating that kosher food was no longer just for Passover or Jews. Products on display included kosher-certified venison, gumbo, imitation crab, faux caviar, kielbasa, “bacon” cheeseburgers, chorizo and Cajun beef sausage.

Later trends seen at Kosherfest included gluten-free foods, which represented nearly 20% of the foods on display. Other trends included Greek yogurt, organic food, vegan offerings and dairy-free products. The exhibition attracted a diverse range of food developers and vendors, including some who were not Jewish.

The discontinuation of Kosherfest marks the end of an era for the kosher-certified food industry. The event had been a staple for over 30 years and will be missed by many in the industry.



Tags food kosher food diaspora New Jersey
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Roger Waters dresses up as SS officer, compares Anne Frank to Abu Akleh

Former rock band "Pink Floyd" musician Roger Waters performs on stage during his tour, at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, US, September 18, 2022.
2

Groundbreaking Israeli cancer treatment has 90% success rate
3

Florida man loses arm to an alligator while going to the bathroom

American alligator
4

Israel doubled attacks on Iran to combat secret sea war, Gallant reveals

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi at the IDF's annual operational forum on March 20, 2023.
5

Taliban claims: 'We will conquer Iran soon' amid water dispute

An IRGC Ground Forces commando.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by