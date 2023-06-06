The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israel and Diaspora Jews invest in each other - Diaspora Minister Chikli

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: JUNE 6, 2023 21:27

Updated: JUNE 6, 2023 21:32
Minister Amichai Chikli speaks at the Jerusalem Post 2023 Annual Conference in New York, June 5, 2023 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism said during the annual The Jerusalem Post conference New York that he has two reservations from the White House Strategy on Combating Antisemitism. 

Minister Amichai Chikli (Likud) said to the Post that the Israeli government is saying it's positive that there is a plan to combat antisemitism. He spoke on a panel with Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer. (Religious Zionist Party, RZP). Sofer spoke of the state of aliyah and mentioned that he will be launching a program to promote subsidized college education in Israel for Diaspora Jews. 

“It is important that they say that this is the most important and central definition,” Chikli said of the recognition of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism in the White House plan, but explained that he was disappointed with the fact that an additional definition of antisemitism was included, that is more progressive and doesn't see anti-Zionism as antisemitism. “It is bad that they opened the door for irrelevant definitions,” he said, adding that the White House also added an “irrelevant organization like the anti-Israel, antisemitic CAIR [Council on American-Islamic Relations], to be part of this program.”

He said that the “poor jewish education [in the US] makes it difficult to combat antisemitism,” and said that he hopes to strengthen Jewish education in North America through a new program.

Chikli is expected to be meeting with the staff of US Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism (SEAS) Amb. Deborah Lipstadt in DC this week. 

The Celebrate Israel Parade in New York City on June 4, 2023 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) The Celebrate Israel Parade in New York City on June 4, 2023 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Both ministers marched in the Celebrate Israel Parade on Sunday, celebrating Israel’s 75th independence Day. “It was a great first experience to march in the parade,” Sofer said. “I felt proud of our people, our nation and to help strengthen the connection of the Israeli society to the American Jewish community and of American Jews with Israel. It was great.” As reported by the Post, about 200 anti-judicial-reform activists, mainly Israelis, demonstrated against the ministers who participated. “It was an amazing experience with good vibes, good music and I made sure everyone smiled,” Chikli said. 

Sofer added that “we will work together with the American Jewish community, for the same target, which is to strengthen the Jewish community and strengthen the aliyah.”

As revealed by the Post, The Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Ministry will invest NIS 150 million in establishing a new project to substantially expand the number of children in Jewish day schools in North America. Chikli unveiled the project, titled “Aleph Bet,” during a briefing in the Knesset a few weeks ago.

“Throughout generations Jewish education was top priority,” Chikli said. “What you learn as a child you will never forget,” he said, quoting a talmudic phrase. Chikli shared that only 20% of American Jewish children attend Jewish day schools, but most of them are orthodox Jews. According to Chikli, if you survey non-orthodox American Jews, only 5% attend formal Jewish education schools. “How can we secure jewish life in the US when this is the situation?” He asked adding that “we can change this situation.”

He gave an example of the work of the Jewish Federations in Canada, mainly Toronto and Montreal, that had a crisis in Jewish education attendance and solved it. He mentioned The Anne & Max Tanenbaum Community Hebrew Academy of Toronto (TanenbaumCHAT), who doubled the number of students after a few years of decline. “The Jewish Federation decided that education is its top priority; they brought in donors, and established an endowment that made tuition cheaper by a third. It worked. We want to take this jewish Canadian model to work with the teachers and the Jewish Federations that chose to partner with us will match the funds. We will only work with those who want to work with us, we cannot force anyone to join us or to dictate anything.”

"It's not about Israel investing in Diaspora or Diaspora investing in Israel, it's about the Jewish people investing in the Jewish people - its us investing in us," Chikli said.

Sofer said that during his tenure, he will promote efforts for increasing aliyah from Western countries ``We will focus our efforts on the Western aliyah. I don’t think it will be easy to cause a large wave of aliyah from Western countries, but it is our duty to do so. We can do it.

“One thing we have planned is offering subsidized programs for young Jews in the Diaspora to study in Israeli universities in different periods of time. If they learn in an Israeli university, there are very big chances for their aliyah. Increasing the numbers of students from the diaspora in Israel can be a great goal and I believe they will make aliyah. I believe we will see good results.” He mentioned programs that have succeeded at this, such as Masa Israel and Naaleh programs, both subsidized by the government.

Sofer assured the audience that the Law of Return “won’t change in the near future.” He said that he hopes to “deepen the dialogue with Jewish communities,” on this topic, as well as with different parts of Israeli society. “If the dialogue is deeper we will have better results. I won't explain this at the moment, but we hope to establish a committee to define the aliyah to Israel.”

Chikli on Law of Return

Chikli also spoke about the Law of Return, since there were members of the coalition that have suggested an amendment of the Grandchild Clause that allows anyone who has at least one Jewish grandparent to make aliyah. “It’s a very delicate subject,” he said. The minister explained that “we have half a million non-Arab, non-Jewish, Israeli citizens,” mainly being immigrants from former Soviet Union countries that aren’t considered Jewish according to the Halacha (Jewish law), but were eligible according to the Law of Return.

“In the past, most of the people that made aliyah were largely Jewish. We had no challenge. But as time goes by, tens-of-thousands of people who have immigrated in the past few years, mainly from former Soviet Union's states aren’t even affiliated [to Judaism, meaning, according to him they have no real connection to Judaism at all, as well as aren’t acknowledged as Jews].” 

Chikli reiterated what Sofer said at the conference, saying that he is considering the establishment of a committee on the matter, to discuss the issue in a delicate way. “Through this committee, we need to see we can have a better process to make sure that those who want to come to the State of Israel want to be part of Israel and want to be one of us, Chikli said, adding that he hopes they “won't be just be taking advantage of obtaining an Israeli passport and then move to Canada a months later.”



Tags aliyah United States diaspora antisemitism Jerusalem Post Annual Conference 2023
