Albania to open two new Jewish museums in Vlora and Tirana

Two new Jewish museums dedicated to the history and culture of the Jewish community in Albania will be opening in 2024.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: JUNE 8, 2023 17:49
The building before the renovation of the museum in Albania. (photo credit: ALDO BONATA/CULTURE MINISTRY)
The building before the renovation of the museum in Albania.
(photo credit: ALDO BONATA/CULTURE MINISTRY)

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama announced the opening of two new Jewish museums in Albania, one in Vlora and one in Tirana. The museums will be dedicated to the history and culture of the Jewish community in Albania, as well as to the Albanians who risked their lives to save Jews during the Holocaust.

“These museums will be a testament to the unique relationship between Albanians and Jews,” said Rama. “During the Holocaust, when most of Europe was turning its back on Jews, Albania was a safe haven. Albanians risked their lives to protect their Jewish neighbors, and this museum will honor their courage and sacrifice.”

Albania was the only country in Europe where the Jewish population increased during WWII. Before the war, there were around 200 Jews living in Albania. By the end of the war, there were around 3,000 Jews living in Albania, a number that has remained relatively stable ever since.

The museums will be symbols of tolerance 

The museum in Vlora will be located in the historic synagogue in the city’s old town. The synagogue was built in the 19th century and is one of the oldest in Albania. The museum in Tirana will be located in the former Jewish Community Center. The center was built in the 1930s and was a hub for Jewish life in Albania before the Holocaust.

The museums are scheduled to open in 2024. They are being funded by the Albanian government and by private donations.

A sign in Berat, Albania, reads Rruga Hebrentje, or Jew Street. (credit: NAOMI TOMKY/JTA) A sign in Berat, Albania, reads Rruga Hebrentje, or Jew Street. (credit: NAOMI TOMKY/JTA)

“These museums will be a valuable resource for students, scholars, and anyone interested in learning more about the history of the Jewish community in Albania,” Rama said. “They will also be a reminder of the importance of tolerance and respect for all people, regardless of their religion or ethnicity.”



