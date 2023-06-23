The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

'Shanda': A secret of divorce when it was taboo among US Jews - review

In America, for much of the 20th century, divorce was taboo, but for Jews it was even more unacceptable.

By AARON LEIBEL
Published: JUNE 23, 2023 21:07
US CONGRESSWOMAN Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) attends a hearing at the Capitol in Washington this past February. The book discusses a variety of secrets held by Jewish families, including Ocasio-Cortez’s downplayed Jewish connection. (photo credit: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS)
US CONGRESSWOMAN Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) attends a hearing at the Capitol in Washington this past February. The book discusses a variety of secrets held by Jewish families, including Ocasio-Cortez’s downplayed Jewish connection.
(photo credit: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS)

At age 12, Letty Cottin’s world came crashing down around her. She learned that what she thought she knew about her family was false and was based on lies that her parents had told her and their friends.

She learned that both her parents had been married previously and had divorced. Her sister Betty was actually her half-sister, fathered by her mother’s first husband. Letty learned she had another half-sister, Rena, from the marriage of her father to his first wife. Her parents had married in 1937, not 1923 as they had previously said.

Why all the lies? They would have been ostracized by their community, which saw divorce as disgraceful, as a shanda, Yiddish for shame, her parents explain. Their fake identities saved them from all that.

“Everyone sees the two of us as a normal couple with a normal past, a past like theirs,” her mother says. “Friends, neighbors, my hairdresser, the rabbi, our bridge group, my canasta ladies, your [her husband’s] organizations, they take us at face value. They accept us for what we seem to be.” 

They were going to tell Letty the truth, they said, when she was older and more able to understand. “It was our secret,” her father tells her, “we didn’t want to burden you with it.” 

File photo: Divorce. (credit: REUTERS)File photo: Divorce. (credit: REUTERS)

These revelations rightly shocked and angered the young girl. But 72 years have passed since then, and Pogrebin, a celebrated journalist – one of the founders of Ms. magazine – and author, presumably would have accumulated enough wisdom to understand that her parents did what they had to do to protect their family. I saw little evidence of such a change of heart in this memoir.

The taboo of divorce among American Jews

In America, for much of the 20th century, divorce was taboo, but for Jews it was even more unacceptable as they strove to show their Christian neighbors that they deserved the appellation “American.” The ostracism that would have been the family’s fate would have hurt Letty more than her parents, because children are more vulnerable to such social slights.

Interestingly, one of Pogrebin’s cousins, Simma, had an eerily similar experience. Her mother died in childbirth and she was an infant when her father remarried. No one told her that the woman, Vera, who she thought was her mother was in reality her stepmother. At age 10, Simma found out the truth when Vera died.

Simma’s reaction was different. “Nobody lied to me,” she tells the author later in life “They just didn’t tell me the truth. … I am sure they did it out of love, not malice.” Perhaps, she says, they were afraid that she might hate herself for being born and causing her mother’s death. “I’m sure they were just being protective,” she says. 

IN ANY case, Pogrebin writes, Shanda “is a memoir about shame and secrecy, what we do to cover stuff up and what happens when we can’t.” 

It also is very well-written and compelling.

The author provides many examples of such shanda-avoiding behavior.

But it is a memoir, and she lovingly paints some very appealing early-life scenes, like her family around the dinner table. 

“Food and talk were the main events; disputes, like bread, were chewed on and savored. Conversation was salted with laughter and peppered with commentary. Arguments were not merely tolerated but relished, especially when they concerned politics, sports or religion. For one Jew to interrupt another in the middle of a sentence… was considered normal interpersonal behavior.” 

And the story of how Loretta Jo Cottin became Letty is both strange and sweet.

I also learned from Shanda about US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Jewish connection and that stories about how immigration officials at Ellis Island changed the names of some Jews (and others, like The Godfather’s Vito Corleone) are myths.

Still, the great efforts that people – especially Jews – make to avoid shame is at the heart of the book. 

The author wants hers “to be the last generation of Jews who have anything to hide.” To me, that would be a futile attempt to cancel human nature.

From long before the time that King David sent Batsheva’s (Bathsheba’s) husband Uriah to be killed in battle so he could marry her, Jews and other human beings at times have acted reprehensibly or made mistakes. Sometimes, they have decided to confess, other times to keep their misdeeds a secret.

I think that secrets and shame are an integral part of people’s makeup.

I revel in our imperfect humanity. 

The writer’s memoir, Figs and Alligators: An American Immigrant’s Life in Israel in the 1970s and 1980s (Chickadee Prince Books), is available online and at bookstores.

Shanda: A Memoir of Shame and SecrecyBy Letty Cottin PogrebinPost Hill Press 429 pages; $28



Tags American Jewry family divorce books book review
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Saudi Arabia, China undermine US influence in Middle East - analysis

CHINESE PRESIDENT Xi Jinping meets with then-Saudi deputy crown prince Mohammed bin Salman during the G20 Summit in Zhejiang province, China, in 2016.
2

Four dead in West Bank shooting attack, Hamas claims responsibility
3

Biden admin. won't acknowledge Iran deal explicitly to skirt Congress - analysis

Atomic symbol and USA and Iranian flags are seen in this illustration taken, September 8, 2022.
4

Pumping groundwater has caused the Earth's rotation to shift - study

The Earth is seen rotating in space (Illustrative).
5

'Anne Frank pornography' being banned in Florida, Texas schools

"Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation"
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by