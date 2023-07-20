Reacting to the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) setting the conditions for Israel’s entry into the US Visa Waiver Program, World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder said:

“This is a huge step forward. I applaud and commend President Biden, Secretary Blinken, and the entire Biden Administration for their leadership, yearlong and painstaking participation in sensitive negotiations, and with today’s MOU, near-completion of what is a major priority for both countries.

“Two years ago, President Biden publicly pledged that the US would help Israel in “fulfilling the requirements” for entry into the program. This week’s announcement moves the two countries closer than ever before to Israel’s entry into this vitally important program that boosts homeland security, strengthens business ties, supports people-to-people connections, and promotes cross-cultural understanding.

“Jewish communities across the United States have large equities at stake, and community leaders nationwide have been making their voices heard in support of Israel’s bid. Our schools, summer camps, sister city relationships, and myriad other cross-cultural programs will benefit immeasurably, as will so many families with relatives in both countries.

“Israel’s entry into the US Visa Waiver Program will also be a big boost for business and investment, including for critical sectors like cyber-security, healthcare, and defense.

“Israel’s entry into the program also includes commitments for reciprocal privileges and equal treatment for all US passport holders, which is also of vital importance.

“Today’s news, coming as it does during Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s visit to the US, sends a powerful signal about the strength of the US-Israel alliance and aligns with the Administration’s broader confidence building efforts on the path toward Middle East peace and regional integration.”