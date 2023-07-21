The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Kyiv inaugurates first new Jewish club amidst war's turmoil

The new educational hub, named "Smart J" or "Jewish Wisdom," hopes to symbolize the resilience and unwavering faith of the Jewish people.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: JULY 21, 2023 17:51
The opening of the Jewish club in Kyiv. (photo credit: JNRU)
The opening of the Jewish club in Kyiv.
(photo credit: JNRU)

In the heart of Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, a remarkable event unfolded this week, as the city witnessed the inauguration of a Jewish club that holds profound significance for the local community.

The new educational hub, named "Smart J" or "Jewish Wisdom," hopes to symbolize the resilience and unwavering faith of the Jewish people during challenging times.

Led by Rabbi Mordechai Levenharz and his wife, Devorah Leah Levenharz, the club's creation represents the tireless efforts of Chabad and the Israeli Diaspora Affairs Ministry to provide a haven for Jewish children attending public schools in the city.

For the Jewish community of Kyiv, this milestone marks the first Jewish club established in Ukraine since the outbreak of the war. A joyous occasion, the dedication ceremony brought together community members, dignitaries, and representatives from Israel to celebrate the club's triumphant opening.

The path leading to this momentous event has been fraught with obstacles. Rabbi Levenharz recalls that the construction began even before the war, but when conflict erupted, the project came to a halt. It was only in recent months that work resumed, thanks to the determination and support of numerous individuals, including the Chabad Jewish Relief Network Ukraine (JRNU) rescue center, headed by Rabbi Shlomi Peles.

The newly-opened Jewish club in Kyiv. (credit: JNRU) The newly-opened Jewish club in Kyiv. (credit: JNRU)

The backdrop of war and uncertainty had cast a shadow of doubt on the project's future. As the rabbi's wife, Levenharz vividly shared with The Jerusalem Post that she remembers the times when they had to evacuate with members of the community, feeling that the end was near. However, her unwavering belief in the resilience of the community and the support they received from contributors both near and far reaffirmed their commitment to see the club through fruition.

What are the hopes for Smart J?

According to a statement by JNRU, Smart J aims to be more than just an educational center; it seeks to provide a nurturing space where children can expand their knowledge in various disciplines while reinforcing their connection to Judaism. The club operates daily, welcoming Jewish children for two to five hours, as they engage in academic and spiritual pursuits.

The event's significance resonated far beyond Kyiv, with Avi Cohen-Scali, the director general of the Diaspora Affairs Ministry, arriving from Israel to join the celebration. Alongside him were representatives from Jewish communities in Ukraine, Chabad emissaries from various regions, and members of the Israeli embassy in Kyiv, including Deputy Ambassador Liron Finkelstein.

The funders of this unique center, explained that it stands as a symbol of unity, faith, and the indomitable spirit of the Jewish community in Ukraine. 



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Humans' ancestors, dogs, bats may have coexisted with dinosaurs – study

Life reconstruction of Brontosaurus excelsus, a type of diplodocid sauropod dinosaur (Illustrative).
2

An 'eternal life' pill may be closer than ever thanks to new research

Hydractinia symbiolongicarpus
3

Against all odds, the Ukrainian counteroffensive is inching forward

SECOND-LIEUTENANT Ilya, a tank commander in the 59th Motorized Brigade, takes a break on his tank, concealed in a forest in the Pokrovsk area of Donbas, on July 9.
4

Prime Minister Netanyahu released from hospital

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on July 2, 2023
5

Netanyahu suffered from more than dehydration - neurologist

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a press conference at the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv on April 10, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by