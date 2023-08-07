The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Ukrainian Jewish summer camps provide psychological support

While therapeutic healing remains central, the camps also strive to provide a semblance of typical summer fun.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: AUGUST 7, 2023 00:14
'Gan Israel' camps are a collaborative endeavor by Chabad's rescue center, The Jewish Relief Network Ukraine (JNRU), Mosaic United, and the Diaspora Affairs and the Fight against Antisemitism ministry. (photo credit: JNRU)
'Gan Israel' camps are a collaborative endeavor by Chabad's rescue center, The Jewish Relief Network Ukraine (JNRU), Mosaic United, and the Diaspora Affairs and the Fight against Antisemitism ministry.
(photo credit: JNRU)

As the conflict in Ukraine extends beyond a year and a half, 'Gan Israel' summer camps have emerged as a sanctuary for the war-touched youth, offering them psychological support.

Established in 35 tranquil regions of Ukraine, these camps are a collaborative endeavor by Chabad's rescue center, The Jewish Relief Network Ukraine (JNRU), Mosaic United, and the Diaspora Affairs and the Fight against Antisemitism ministry.

The principal aim of these camps is to bolster the mental resilience of children traumatized by the war. They benefit from the guidance of psychologists, therapists, and educational professionals who facilitate activities from discussion groups to art therapy sessions, helping children process and articulate their experiences.

While therapeutic healing remains central, the camps also strive to provide a semblance of typical summer fun. Children, even amidst the heightened security, engage in excursions that momentarily distance them from the war's shadow.

One camp affected by missiles in Odessa

One camp, in particular, affiliated with the 'Mishpacha' children's home in Odessa and led by Chabad emissaries Rabbi Avraham Wolf and his wife, Chaya, had its plans upended by missile attacks on Odessa. This led to a swift relocation to Haditch, a city cherished in Chabad Hassidism.

Ukrainian Jewish summer camps provide psychological support. (credit: JNRU) Ukrainian Jewish summer camps provide psychological support. (credit: JNRU)

Reflecting on the urgent relocation, Rabbi Wolf said, "The ten-hour journey to safety underscores our commitment to offering these children and the larger community a respite from the war's relentless strain."

As Ukraine grapples with the relentless conflict, endeavors like the 'Gan Israel' camps highlight the importance of community support, especially for the youngest affected by the war.

"The ten-hour journey to safety underscores our commitment to offering these children and the larger community a respite from the war's relentless strain."

Rabbi Wolf

"It's impossible to fathom the relief this summer camp brings," shared thirteen-year-old Jacob with the Jerusalem Post, adding, "After an interminable cycle of terror, we finally find relaxation for both body and soul."

One of the Chabad representatives in Kyiv stressed the camps' significance, saying, "This isn't just a vacation - it's a lifeline for our sanity. This effort is among the myriad of actions we've taken to uphold and nurture the Jewish communities since the war's inception."



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli vessel breaks through Moscow’s Black Sea grain blockade - report

Grain field
2

What did divers discover in Belize's Great Blue Hole?

The Great Blue Hole off the coast of Belize.
3

Fox spotted along walls of Temple Mount sparks talk of prophecy

Wild fox in the Judean foothills. May 23, 2023.
4

UFOs once took control of Russian ICBMs, nearly caused WW3 - testimony

UFO (illustrative).
5

US Marines land F-35B on Southern California highway

An F-35B joint strike fighter jet.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by