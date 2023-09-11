With the High Holidays fast approaching, many Jewish families will look forward to coming together to enjoy a meal. However, for Ukrainian and Polish Jews looking to partake in the festivities, accessing resources may be challenging.

The Chabad of Poland has started preparing for the holidays by producing food packages to help Polish and Ukrainian Jews celebrate the holidays. So far, 5,000 meals and food packages have been sold, which is a record for the Chabad. The Chabad is also providing communal prayer services, accommodation spaces, and special celebrations.

Much of the growing need is attributed to displaced Ukrainian Jews fleeing the Russian invasion. Since the start of the war, the Chabad of Poland has seen an expenditure rise of more than $2 million USD, after the Chabad opened its doors to Ukrainian Jews, offering refuge, transportation, kosher food, medical aid, financial and material assistance, childcare, educational and social services, communal activities and administrative and legal aid to tens of thousands displaced by the conflict.

Helping Ukrainian and Polish Jews

Given the growing number of Jews turning to Chabad for their New Year meals, the Chabad of Poland has launched an appeal to fund the needs of the Jewish community there.

So far, 700 Jews have donated or partnered with the Chabad, but resources are still needed. The Chabad of Poland requests that anyone interested in supporting their efforts visit www.saveajew.org. Preparing Rosh Hashana Packages for Distribution in Ukraine_3.png (credit: Courtesy of Chabad of Poland)

Chabad of Poland has already purchased thousands of apples and jars of honey and is in the process of baking thousands of Challahs all to be served in Warsaw or distributed in Ukraine. Thousands of servings of chicken, fish, kiddush wine, and other symbolic holiday foods are also on order for the Holidays.

“Our sages teach us that on Rosh Hashanah, the heavenly courts sit in review and judgement of our actions the prior year, and through that sets the course for upcoming one. From already a month before the ‘hearing’ we self-audit our actions, apologize to G-d through prayer and in-person to those we might have wronged, give more focus to our own religious practice, and give more charity- of time and action,” said Chabad of Poland Director Rabbi Sholom Ber Stambler. “The entire goal of the period leading up to the holiday is to show G-d we want to do better, so that He judges us more favorably, and so that He inscribes us in the book of life, health, wealth and all things good.”

“At the climax of the holiday prayers we cry out ‘that repentance, prayer, and charity hold the key to reversing harsh decrees,’” added Chabad of Poland Co-Director Rabbi Mayer Stambler. “For over 18 months since Russia’s incursion into Ukraine, we’ve partnered with Klal Yisrael, as emissaries on the ground in Poland, to help tens of thousands of Jews still in Ukraine and those fleeing. Once again, as the holidays approach, we turn to our partners to help us bring Yom Tov to our brothers and sisters in Poland and Ukraine. Let’s together do for them the charity we hope Hashem will do for us on Rosh Hashanah.”