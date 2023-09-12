Iranian Jewish leaders warn against street gatherings amid Rosh Hashanah

The Tehran Jewish community urged its members to refrain from publicly celebrating Rosh Hashanah, following escalating tensions in the Iranian capital.

"Worshipers are strongly requested to refrain from stopping and gathering in the streets during Rosh Hashanah and after performing religious duties in synagogues for any reason," the community leaders announced on Telegram.

This comes after the community's announcement of its collaboration with the Greater Tehran police force to ensure the safe observance of Rosh Hashanah against the backdrop of the upcoming one-year anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini, a young Iranian woman. The directive underscores the community's focus on maintaining peace and order during the upcoming celebrations.

The message urged the community members not to participate in the demonstrations in memory of Amini, who passed away under mysterious conditions in a Tehran hospital. She had been detained by the Guidance Patrol, Iran's religious morality police, on accusations of not adhering to the government's hijab regulations. People protest the killing of Mahsa Jina Amini and in support with the Iranian people, in Tel Aviv. October 29, 2022 (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

According to the message, this collaboration is aimed at providing a secure environment for the community members on the Holy Day.

“We would like to inform you that by the grace of the Almighty and in coordination with the respected police force of Greater Tehran, the necessary arrangements have been made for the safety and comfort of our dear fellow believers to hold the glorious and fateful day of Rosh Hashanah,” the official message said.

They added that “worshipers are strongly requested to refrain from stopping and gathering in the streets during Rosh Hashanah and after performing religious duties in synagogues for any reason.

“During its several thousand years of stay in the pure soil of Iran, the Jewish community of Iran has always defended the national interests and left a brilliant track record in this regard, which has always caused the envy and displeasure of the enemies,” the message read.

In anticipation of the Jewish New Year, the community leaders extend their warm wishes to all and urge worshipers to avoid congregating in the streets post the synagogue ceremonies. This move is to ensure an orderly and peaceful observance of the holiday.

“The Tehran Jewish community has been rooted in Iran for thousands of years. Historically, they have shown their commitment to the national interests of the country, often drawing admiration and, at times, the envy of adversaries. In light of recent tensions, the community remains vigilant against potential disruptions from external entities opposed to Iran.

In a statement from the Tehran Kilimian Association's public relations team, they expressed gratitude towards the police force for their unwavering support. They remain confident that with collective vigilance and divine assistance, the Rosh Hashanah ceremonies will conclude successfully and without incident.