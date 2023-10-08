In the wake of recent terror attacks across Israel, which have resulted in hundreds of Israelis being killed and wounded, Jewish communities worldwide will be coming together in a show of solidarity, unity, and support for the State of Israel.

Jewish Federations rallies across the US and Canada

According to information released by the Jewish Federations of North America, multiple Jewish Federations are planning pro-Israel rallies throughout the week.

These federations include:

- Jewish Community Foundation of Greater MetroWest NJ

- Jewish Federation of Greater Indianapolis

- Jewish Federation of Greater New Orleans

- Jewish Community Federation of Richmond

- Jewish Federation of San Diego

- Jewish Federation of Greater Vancouver

Youth movement rallies

The response is not limited to the federations alone. Club Z, a Jewish youth movement known for its active stance on matters pertaining to Israel and Jewish identity, has announced a series of pro-Israel rallies set for Sunday, October 8th:

- Bay Area: Rally begins at 10 am at City Hall in Redwood City located at 1017 Middlefield Rd, Redwood City, CA 94063.

- Charlotte: The gathering will commence at 2 pm in Romare Bearden Park, 300 S Church St, Charlotte, NC 28202.

- Los Angeles: Supporters can join from 1 pm at The Federal Building, 11000 Wiltshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA.

- Manhattan: A special gathering is scheduled at 2 pm near the United Nations, specifically at the Peace Form One Sculpture on East 43rd & United Nations Plaza (directly across from the entrance of the UN).

- For those in the North Carolina Triangle Region, rally details are still in formation, but updates will be shared promptly in respective WhatsApp groups.

If you are aware of any other pro-Israel rallies happening worldwide, or if you're organizing one, please reach out with details to jpostnewsdesk@gmail.com.