Biden: Hamas atrocity was deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust

Saturday was “the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust,” US President Joe Biden told Jewish leaders on Wednesday night as he promised to fight antisemitism and protect Israel.

“I have been doing this a long time,” Biden said of his role in global politics, adding that “I never really thought that I would see and have it confirmed, pictures of terrorists beheading children.”

He spoke on the fifth day following Hamas’ assault against southern Israel border communities in which over 1,200 people were killed.

Video testimony and evidence provided by Israel had revealed in the past day that the Hamas terrorists killed entire families in their homes. In some cases burning people alive or decapitating them.

Their actions, Biden said, “matches and in some cases exceeds the worst atrocities of ISIS.” Doug Emhoff, husband of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, introduces President Joe Biden to speak to a roundtable with Jewish community leaders regarding the Palestine-Israel conflict, in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House campus in Washington, U.S. October 11, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST)

'Silence is complicity. I refuse to be silent.'

“This attack was a campaign of pure cruelty, against the Jewish people,” he said, as he urged the Jewish leaders and the world to speak out against it.

“Silence is complicity. I refuse to be silent, I know you refuse to be silent. America can’t be silent,” Biden said. Advertisement

He condemned those who blamed Israel for the attack, explaining that this was “unconscionable” as he pledged to combat antisemitism.

Homeland Security has been asked to work Intensely with Jewish leaders to protect Jewish institutions and synagogues.

“The past few days have been a solemn reminder that hate never goes away. I used to think you could defeat hate, but all it does is it just goes underground, it doesn’t go away, it only hides until it’s given a little bit of oxygen,” Biden stated.

Biden counsels from his experience with grief

He explained that he drew strength from his faith that every person had a core of decency and humanity.

I know we can overcome this,” Biden said.

He explained that he had never experienced the pain that comes from the violence that occurred on Saturday.

From his personal life, Biden said, “I know what it is like to feel loss, lose people you adore, get a phone call saying they are gone, not the same, but I get that part.

“What I have learned is that as we persevere we can grow and the day will come when the memory of that person or those persons will bring a smile to your lips before it brings a tear to your eye.”

But, “God it takes a long time, sometimes,” he added.