JFNA announces $500 million fundraising goal in response to Israel war

The Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA) has set an ambitious fundraising target of $500 million to support Israel amidst a devastating crisis. In an emotionally charged email sent on Thursday, the organization described the situation: "We mourn for over 1,200 of our brothers and sisters who have been murdered... We despair alongside the injured and are saddened by the images of communities torn apart."

The email reaffirmed the century-old bond between the Jewish Federations and Israel, highlighting their historical support for the Jewish State. "For over 100 years, even before Israel’s independence, Jewish Federations have been a pillar of support for the Jewish State... And we will do so now, during this darkest of moments."

Several prominent leaders from the Jewish community co-signed the message, including Julie Platt (Los Angeles, Chair, Board of Trustees), David Heller (Cleveland, National Campaign Chair), Michael Hoffman (Palm Beach, Chair, Large City Executives), underlining the community's united front in this challenging time.

Over $70 million already allocated

Earlier on Thursday, The Jerusalem Post revealed that at least $70 million from the funds raised by US Jews have been allocated by the UJA-Federation of New York, CEO Eric Goldstein, “This is just the beginning of the fundraising. Donations are pouring in rapidly,” he said.

Earlier this week, the Jewish Agency for Israel’s Fund for the Victims of Terror received a donation of $5 million from the Breakthrough Foundations, established by Israeli philanthropists Julia and Yuri Milner. This donation is the largest single gift ever made to the fund.