Brazilians gather in thousands to support Israel

More than 1,000 people gathered on Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana beach early Sunday in order to march in solidarity for the state of Israel.

Demonstrators held signs saying "Hamas is terrorism" and "Free the hostages," attendees noted.

"This demonstration is to condemn terror and support the existence of the State of Israel. What we often see, including in our country, are people complacent with terror. Terrorism is not the way to get anywhere”, Alberto Klein, president of the Rio Jewish Federation, said in a statement.

So far, three Brazilians have been killed from Hamas terrorists, specifically at the Brazil-based festival tour that many experienced in the south.

Brazilian artists, both Jewish and not, became involved in a campaign named "You don't have to be Jewish to stand against terror," according to a witness statement.

Several buildings and monuments throughout the city of Rio de Janeiro were illuminated with blue and white lights to show support for Israel. Brazilians show up to support the state of Israel and stand against terrorism (credit: Fernando Frazao / Agencia Brasil)

Brazilians were killed in the attack

Multiple Brazilians were killed in the terror attack, including 24-year-olds Ranani Glazer and Bruna Valeani, as well as Karla Stelzer Mendes, 41. While some Brazilians survived by playing dead under other bodies, many Brazilians are still missing.

More than 3,000 gathered in a similar fashion in Sao Paulo. “Israel had its sovereignty invaded by terrorists from the Hamas. This demonstration aims to show the unity of the Jewish community and everyone who values Israel and who also values peace," said Marcos Knobel, president of the Sao Paulo Jewish Federation.

Brazil is home to around 120,000 Jews, according to data provided. Sao Paulo is home to half of them, and Rio gathers another 30,000. The Brazilian diaspora in Israel holds a population of around 15,000 Brazilians, according to the Brazilian embassy in Tel Aviv.