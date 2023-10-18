Jewish Federations raise $388 million in aid for Israel

The Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA) announced on Tuesday that they have successfully raised $388 million to aid Israel, achieving over two-thirds of their ambitious $500 million campaign target set just a week ago.

JFNA has already dispersed $10 million among 20 organizations providing crucial emergency support in Israel, such as the Jewish Agency for Israel, JDC, World ORT, Israel Trauma Coalition, and many more. These funds are addressing a range of immediate requirements from medical care, emergency services, and trauma relief to more long-term needs.

This announcement came after a significant gathering of philanthropists and community leaders in Washington, DC. This assembly also included the "Unity in Crisis" event which was co-hosted by JFNA and other major Jewish organizations.

Julie Platt, Chair of the JFNA, expressed her amazement at the rapid and generous support. "From every corner of North America, from every Federation community, we are astonished by the generosity and speed with which people are stepping up to support Israel in her hour of need," she stated.

David Heller, National Campaign Chair for JFNA, highlighted the urgency of the situation, using the example of a family friend, Noa, who survived a tragic event in Israel. "May Noa's words today call our generation to action,” Heller emphasized. JFNA tour in Israel. (credit: EYAL VARSHAVSKI / JNFA)

Solidarity event coincides with Biden visit

Additionally, the event which aimed to show solidarity with Israel coincided with President Joe Biden's visit to the region. The event saw participation from top Congressional leaders from both parties, all of whom reaffirmed their strong backing for Israel.

As a symbol of solidarity, leaders wore Blue Ribbons, representing the "Blue Ribbons for Israel" campaign led by the Federation, supporting the 199 hostages captured by terrorist groups.

Various American leaders voiced their support. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas commented on the lasting impacts of the crisis on future generations. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer expressed concerns about the threats posed by Hamas, drawing parallels to personal experiences. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell emphasized the global responsibility in standing against terror. Rep. Steve Scalise and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, both pledged unwavering support for Israel.

Last week, the United Jewish Appeal (UJA) Federation of Greater Toronto announced that more than $50 million- and counting, has been raised by over 5,000 donors across Toronto for Israel’s emergency needs as the region faces an unprecedented crisis.

“We are now confronted with what is likely the greatest generational crisis we will face as Jews. We’ve seen our Toronto Jewish community respond in extraordinary ways,” said Adam Minsky, President and CEO, UJA Federation of Greater Toronto. “This is just the beginning. We will be with Israelis every step of the way. No matter how long the crisis lasts, we won’t stop mobilizing the full resources of our incredibly strong community to help the people of Israel.”

In addition, the UJA Federation of New York has raised about $100 million.