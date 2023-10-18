A recent poll by the Jewish People Policy Institute (JPPI) indicates that 70% of American Jews feel a decline in personal security following the onset of the Israel-Hamas war.

Prof. Yedidia Stern, the president of JPPI, expressed concern, noting, "American Jews are deeply affected by the happenings in Israel. While the majority supports Israel since the war commenced on October 7, a rising sentiment of anxiety about personal safety is undeniable."

Main findings of the poll: A significant 70% of Jews report feeling less secure due to the war. Over one-third believe their local community safety has been adversely affected.

Despite heightened security concerns, the connection of American Jews to Israel remains strong. Those who feel distanced from Israel also associate the war with a negative impact on their security. Regardless of religious denomination, the majority have actively backed Israel since the war began, with efforts spanning awareness campaigns, volunteering, and donations. Pro-Israel demonstrators protest during the second day of the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, in Manhattan in New York City, U.S., October 8, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON)

Jews with ties to Israel feel more at risk

A stark difference in support was observed among those who had visited Israel. Among Jews who have frequently visited or resided in Israel, the support rate is a staggering 90%. For those who have only visited once, it's at 80%. However, for the more than 50% of American Jews who have never been to Israel, the active support rate is 59%.

When questioned about their emotional reaction to the war, 60% of participants felt either anger or anxiety. Those with ties to Israel, either through past residency or visits, predominantly felt anxiety, while others felt anger.

The Israeli public messaging during the war's first week, according to the survey, received positive feedback. 70% deemed it as good or very good, with 40% marking it as "very good". Interestingly, those who had previously resided in Israel rated the hasbara lower. Additionally, conservative Jews were less positive about the hasbara compared to their liberal counterparts.

The poll, conducted between October 12-16, included 600 American Jews. While not strictly representative of all American Jews, it offers insights into broader trends.