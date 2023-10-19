In an international call for unity, Mosaic United, the World Zionist Organization, and a host of other Jewish and Israeli organizations have announced the observance of a global Kabbalat Shabbat ceremony. Scheduled to take place this weekend in approximately 50 countries, the event aims to foster solidarity within the Jewish community during trying times.

Amichai Chikli, Minister of Diaspora Affairs, emphasized the importance of the event, stating, "Now is the moment to unite under the Shabbat candles and seek our Lord's blessings for our defenders. United, we shall overcome."

Shabbat, a revered tradition, has always been a symbol of unity and prayer for Jews worldwide. This particular observance on October 20th-21st will focus on supporting southern Israel residents, the security forces, and those defending the borders. Moreover, prayers will be offered for the safe return of the kidnapped and missing.

#unityshabbat

Participants worldwide will employ the hashtag #unityshabbat, and ceremonies will be held in numerous locations. A special booklet has been released for the event, containing traditional texts interspersed with Israeli songs and testimonies from survivors of recent incidents in southern Israel.

The initiative, gaining momentum from major organizations like the World Zionist Organization, Mosaic United, and the Jewish Agency, also sees backing from over 30 other organizations, including the European Jewish Association and the World Jewish Congress.

A unique project element is a placemat adorned with 199 Stars of David, symbolizing captives and those missing. Families are encouraged to print this and place it alongside an empty chair during their Shabbat meals, a symbolic gesture towards those absent and a call for their safe return.

Gusti Yehoshua Braverman of the World Zionist Organization highlighted the initiative's significance: "The global Kabbalat Shabbat is a stitch in the fabric binding the Jewish community together. It serves as a reminder of our collective strength, hope, and prayers for peace and safety." Advertisement

For more information or to access event materials, readers can visit: [https://unityshabbat.com/dafxq-mbqoa].