Thousands of Chabad emissaries gathered for a joint prayer for the sake of the 240 abducted Israelis on Friday in New York.

The gathering took place at the grave of the Lubavitcher Rebbe in New York, where emissaries from all over the world came together as part of their annual convention. This year's convention coincided with a backdrop of increasing antisemitism and the ongoing situation in Israel.

The event included representatives from over 110 countries, as well as 50 states in the United States. On Friday evening, thousands of rabbis from Jewish communities worldwide, along with Chabad emissaries, united for a joint prayer in response to the challenging circumstances in Israel and the Jewish world.

Prayers for Jews around the world

During this gathering, the rabbis and emissaries prayed for the abducted Israelis, who were kidnapped to Gaza on October 7th, while many of their family members and friends were brutally killed. They also offered prayers for the residents of the southern region of Israel and the entire Jewish people, both in Israel and in the Diaspora. The prayer was held on Friday morning to allow emissaries in Israel to join remotely before the onset of Shabbat.

Prior to the prayer, the emissaries gathered in large tents near the Lubavitcher Rebbe's grave. "There, they studied Chassidut, sang songs, and watched video clips of the Lubavitcher Rebbe discussing the essence and significance of their mission," according to a statement on behalf of Chabad. (credit: Haim Twito)

Rabbi Moshe Kotlarsky, Chairman of the Convention of Chabad Emissaries, noted, "Every emissary brings with them thousands of requests from Jewish communities. This event effectively unites the entire Jewish world, and undoubtedly, such a united and elevated prayer for the situation will bring about great salvation with the help of the Almighty."

The International Convention of Chabad Emissaries began on Thursday morning against the backdrop of the war in Gaza and rising global antisemitism. Rabbi Mendy Kotlarsky, Director of Activities at the Center for Jewish Education, which organized the convention, mentioned, "The convention itself is a response to these challenges. It includes workshops and sessions addressing these issues, alongside community development efforts, in light of the numerous requests from Jews seeking to reconnect with their roots."

Throughout Shabbat, all the emissaries gathered both at Chabad's global study center, known as "770," in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, and near the Rebbe's grave, alongside prominent rabbis.

Among the emissaries attending the convention were representatives from Israel. They traveled to pray on behalf of their communities and the entire Jewish people. Most of the emissaries working in Israel remained in their locations for their mission and participated in an evening of recognition held at the Jerusalem International Convention Center, running parallel to the global event in New York.