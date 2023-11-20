A grenade was discovered in the vicinity of a synagogue in Lakewood, New Jersey, according to a report by NBC Philadelphia on Sunday.

The grenade was spotted tied to a utility pole on the corner of Forest Avenue and 4th Street close to the local Satmar synagogue prompting the dispatch of a bomb squad by the local police department.

A video from local newspaper The Lakewood Scoop appears to show the scene as officers found it.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said in a press release on Sunday, “The device was found to be inert and non-explosive. There is no danger to the public and this remains an active and ongoing investigation.”

Investigation ongoing, Police request tips

The police have requested that anyone who may have information regarding who placed the device should contact Officer Alex Guzman of the Lakewood Township Police Department at 732-363-0200, extension 5341, or Sergeant David Petracca of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027, extension 2186.