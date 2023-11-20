British police see surge in arrests related to Israel-Hamas war

The Metropolitan Police in the United Kingdom have made a number of arrests surrounding the Israel-Hamas war in recent weeks, a press release has revealed.

A 37-year-old man has been arrested in London on charges of encouraging terrorism and showing support for a proscribed organization after posts he made online surfaced in which he appeared to show support for the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7.

The posts were reviewed by the Met Police Counter Terrorism Internet Referral Unit and the man was initially taken into police custody before being released on bail.

A 22-year-old man was also taken into custody following an incident in which he shouted antisemitic remarks, threatening to kill those in the vicinity, and spat at Jewish passersby in the Stamford Hill neighborhood in London.

The man was then arrested yet again upon making racist and homophobic remarks to the officers whilst under arrest. Police officers react during clashes with protesters and counter-protesters on the day of a demonstration in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, in London, Britain, November 11, 2023. (credit: Hannah McKay/Reuters)

Police clamp down on antisemitic signs at protests

Additionally, a 31-year-old woman was interviewed by police on November 17 following an investigation into a Nazi themed placard that she held during a protest which was spotted by officers at the scene.

According to the press release, officers have made 386 arrests for related offenses since the Hamas terrorist massacre of October 7.

Of these, 253 have occurred during the many protests which have sprung up since the outbreak of the war, including 125 in minority communities targeting those committing hate crimes.

A total of eight arrests have been made as part of counter-terrorism operations by the Metropolitan Police.