Jewish National Fund-USA’s Global Conference for Israel will unite Americans in solidarity with the land and people of Israel as the organization prepares to unveil its strategic plan to rebuild the Israeli communities devastated by Hamas’ terrorist attacks.

Almost 3,000 supporters of Israel will gather in Denver between November 30-December 3 where keynote speakers, including the Governor of Colorado, Jared Polis; Israel’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Gilad Erdan; and former Knesset member and Israel’s representative to the US, Ambassador Michael Oren, will unite Americans in support of Israel.