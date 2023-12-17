Dan Kalb, an environmentalist and member of the Oakland City Council, was disinvited from addressing an Environmental Problem Solving course at the University of California, Berkeley after more than thirty students wrote a letter condemning him for "spreading pro-Israel propaganda," according to a report in the Jewish News of Northern California.

Kalb was invited to speak to the class about his experience advocating for policy to address climate change. He had given the same presentation for the students in that course, which does not concern the Middle East, during previous semesters, without incident.

"If we are to take equitable environmental action seriously," the protesting students wrote, "then one cannot dismiss the environmental apartheid occurring in Palestine." (emphasis original) The students go on to say that "in our shared field of study, Conservation and Resource studies, one cannot simply pick and choose which social and environmental injustices to advocate for," and request that he "forgo [his] visit" to the class.

"We appreciate you taking the time to consider our concerns and encourage you to engage in further self-reflection and education, which we hope will lead to more enlightened and informed views," the letter says.

Kalb said that Kurt Spreyer, the professor of the Environmental Problem Solving course, whom Kalb called a "good guy," "pushed back" on the students' request to cancel the presentation. Spreyer, however, was reportedly concerned that the class would devolve into a discussion about the Middle East, and about the possibility of student protests, and ultimately asked Kalb not to come. Photo of McLaughlin Hall at the College of Engineering at the University of California, Berkeley. (credit: Pillsmarch / CC-SA 4.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/deed.en)

UC Berkeley condemns disinvitation, says it will not happen again

The university condemned the disinvitation, and said that "the leadership of the Rausser College of Natural Resources has reviewed the matter with the instructor to ensure nothing like this will happen again."

Last month, a group of Jewish students sued the University of California, Berkeley, alleging that the university failed to protect them from antisemitic harassment and discrimination.

Kalb was in the news last month, when he attempted to amend a resolution by the city council calling for a ceasefire in Gaza to acknowledge Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel and to condemn the group for its "repression and violence" against both Palestinians and Israelis. The vote to amend failed, 2-6.

Video of the public comment section of that meeting, during which local citizens expressed support for the October 7 attack, went viral online.