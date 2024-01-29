In a video posted on Sunday to X, formerly Twitter, a twelve year old boy is seen interviewing a protester holding the sign “End the power of the Zionist lobby” on the streets of the United Kingdom.

The interview starts with the interviewer stating the definition of Zionism as seen in the dictionary, “Zionism is the belief that Jews should have a homeland.”

The protester responded, saying that she believes that is "fair, but Palestine wasn’t empty. Palestine had people in it.”

She added, “You can’t just take over a land where people are living and plant a flag and say now it's ours. You can't do that.”

The interviewer is 12 (and a half) and far more knowledge than the interviewee (and note when she forgets to say 'Zionist' instead of 'Jewish') pic.twitter.com/8Z0DoWxHvW — Daniel Berke (@DanielBerke1) January 28, 2024

The interviewer then begins to push back at her by saying that's not exactly what happened, and brings up that the UN voted for the establishment of Israel in 1947. Lord Arthur James Balfour and the text of the Balfour Declaration (credit: WIKIMEDIA)

The protester then argues that the Balfour Declaration was wrong. The Balfour Declaration was a statement, made in November 1917, of support by the British for “the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people.” Advertisement

The document did not mention the political or national rights of non-Jewish communities living on the land, however it did iterate “nothing shall be done which may prejudice the civil and religious rights of existing non-Jewish communities in Palestine.”

Anti-Zionist protester believes Israel is an ethno-state

The protester continued that she believes that Israel is an ethno-state. She said, “Israel is trying to create a state where there are only Jewish people. Where else in the world do you have that?”

The interviewer then pointed out the two million Israeli-Arabs, 20% of the Israeli population, that have the same rights as Israeli Jews living in Israel.

The protester reacted with surprise to that information, and followed up by asking why are "they trapping people in Gaza and the West Bank then?”

The interviewer then responded that it is a response to the Hamas-led attack on October 7, and that Israel is seeking to dismantle Hamas.

The protester stated, “Hamas was set up by Israel.”

The interviewer responded, “I thought it was the Iranians who financed Hamas.”

The protester then asked if the interviewer was Jewish or if he’s a Zionist. When asked why she's asking, she said that she wants to know his agenda. When the interviewer declined to answer, the protester ended the interview.