Russian Chief Rabbi calls to soften Purim celebration after Moscow attack

Russian Chief Rabbi Berel Lazar called for more subdued Purim celebrations following the murder of over 120 people in an ISIS terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall music venue in the Moscow Oblast on Friday.

In light of a day of mourning on Sunday announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, Lazar instructed that musical events for the Jewish festival of Purim be canceled on the holiday eve and day.

Lazar said that the Russian Jewish community should increase their observance of other holiday obligations, including the reading of the megillah, and giving the traditional mishloach manot gifts -- especially to the needy, and including those in hospitals and prisons.

Response from the Russian Jewish Congress

The Russian Jewish Congress said on Saturday that it was shocked and devastated by the attacks, and instead of celebrating Purim, it was expressing condolences to those who lost loved ones in the massacre. Vehicles of Russian emergency services are parked near the burning Crocus City Hall concert venue following a reported shooting incident, outside Moscow, Russia, March 22, 2024. (credit: MAXIM SHEMETOV/REUTERS)

"We strongly condemn terrorism in all its forms," said the Russian Jewish Congress. "Terrorism is the true common enemy for civilized people of all nationalities and religions, including for ordinary Muslims who suffer from extremists who commit terrorist attacks, hiding behind the banner of Islam."

The Federation of Jewish Organizations and Communities of Russia on Saturday night posted on Facebook a mourning candle with the date of the Moscow attack.

