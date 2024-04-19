Leaders of major US Jewish orgs pen letter to Congress imploring passage of foreign aid bills

Congress must meet the urgency of the moment and support its ally Israel, leadership from the Anti-Defamation League, AIPAC, American Jewish Committee, Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organization and Jewish Federations of North America say in a letter to members of Congress on Friday morning written after the vote for the national security supplemental bills was set for Saturday.

The bill is set to provide Israel with more than $26 billion of military and security aid.

"We write to urge your support for vital assistance of our ally, Israel," the letter says. "It is past time for the House of Representatives to address the urgent security needs of the United States and key allies."

AJC, @ADL, @AIPAC, @Conf_of_Pres, and @JFederations collectively call on Congress to pass vital assistance for Israel.After the unprecedented Iranian attack, U.S. aid to Israel is more critical than ever.The time to support our ally Israel is now. Read our joint letter: pic.twitter.com/TtjS2kT2H1 — American Jewish Committee (@AJCGlobal) April 19, 2024

The letter continues to state that "We believe the aid package before you will garner bipartisan support and be signed by the President of the United States.

Israel's territorial integrity and sovereignty were challenged on October 7 and the world's only Jewish state is now facing a generational existential crisis, the letter says.

Letter discusses Israel's challenges following October 7

The letter goes on to say the unprecedented events last weekend where Iran fired more than 320 attack drones and missiles directly at Israel further demonstrates the continued danger Israel faces.

These same Iranian-made drones are being launched by Russia at US ally Ukraine, also in its fight for survival.

"The US and Israel share common enemies who are watching to see whether we stand up for our ally. We must not delay or stand on the sidelines," the letter says.

"We urge you to support this vital assistance before the House of Representatives because it protects US national security interests, affirms our commitment to our ally Israel and demonstrates America's essential global standing."