Democratic Sen. John Fetterman says his office will never stop talking about the hostages

Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. John Fetterman will keep talking about the hostages until every last one is accounted for and brought back home, he said in a video posted on social media where he's seen sitting in front of a wall in his office covered with posters of the hostages.

He said their posters will stay there until they are brought home.

"With a somber Passover approaching, I remain committed to speaking about this travesty and acknowledge there can't be true lasting peace until the hostages are home," Fetterman posted with the video.

U.S. Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) walks through the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., November 15, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ)

"We have to do this"

Fetterman said he'll never understand why people are not talking about the hostages and why there's not more stories about them in the media.

"We have to do this," Fetterman said. "And remember that if Hamas would just send everybody home and surrender all of the death, destruction and misery and Gaza would end right now. Our office will never stop talking about this."