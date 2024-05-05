Northwestern dean of students a 'smear campaign' victim, falsely labeled as anti-Israel

Northwestern University’s Dean of Students, Mona Dugo, has undergone violent harassment and bullying as a result of a false news report claiming that she attended an anti-Israel protest aimed at targeting Hillel, the university’s Jewish student center.

Dugo was observing the anti-Israel protest on campus in mid-April as part of her role as the dean of students and in her capacity as part of the university's Event Support Team.

The Daily Northwestern, the student newspaper at Northwestern University, published that Dugo was "present." The Washington Free Beacon, as a result, reported that she was in attendance as a part of the protest itself.

The Free Beacon additionally stated that the protest was targeting the Northwestern Hillel, the Jewish campus organization at Northwestern, when, according to Dugo, it was nowhere near.

"The principal target of the protest was not Northwestern Hillel, nor was the event near Hillel, which is an important and valued campus partner of mine," Dugo said in a letter to The Jerusalem Post. Signs are displayed in front of Deering Meadow, where an encampment of students are protesting in support of Palestinians, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at Northwestern University campus in Evanston, Illinois, US. April 25, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/Nate Swanson)

The university later put out a statement clarifying that the "Dean of Students regularly attends student demonstrations on campus, to ensure the safety of our community" and that "her role at these demonstrations is not as a participant or supporter, but as an observer to ensure safety and well-being of the entire community, including those who might be targeted by the protest."

According to the university, the Daily Northwestern asked Dugo about the subject and she explained to them accordingly, but this was left out of the article.

Incorrect reports spark flurry of hate mail to dean

According to her, the report, which has since then caused waves on social media, "has led to a flurry of hate mail directed at me personally."

In the days following the report, Dugo fell victim to harassment and bullying, receiving emails, social media tags, and phone calls cursing her.

"I was sent threats," she said. "I was sent photos of a bloody penis with insects crawling on it. I received over 1,000 emails, many of them seething with name-calling, threats, and hatred directed at me personally."

While some were "more reasonable, seeking clarification," the vast majority were filled with hate.

"One email said, 'You are a clown. I will pray for you and your family to get r**d as brutal as Israeli women and men on Oct 7. Maybe than you will see who u supporting. Fk you. You are a piece of s*t.'"

Another message still, left in three parts via voicemail by a man "with a threatening voice," called her "the enemy of democracy and the enemy of America."

Many came to Dugo's defense, including Michael Simon, the executive director of Northwestern Hillel, who said in a Facebook post that there is a "smear campaign" targeting Dugo and that she "works tirelessly and excellently to support all students - including all Jewish students -- at Northwestern, and she is a consummate professional."

She said, "With the lingering pain of the horrific terrorist attack of October 7, I understand the anguish behind this emotional deluge...It’s been an incredibly stressful time on campus as we strive to protect all of our students."

She concluded, "I am saddened by the enormous pain in this enduring conflict. I do not know how to solve it. What I do know is that being quick to mislabel people based on thin, slanted evidence gets us nowhere."

Disclaimer: The Jerusalem Post previously published an article based on the original Washington Free Beacon report. We have taken the article down and regret the error.