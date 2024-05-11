Biden’s policy marks a dark turning point in US-Jewish relations - analysis

American Jews are historically supporters of the Democratic Party. Even as the years go on and Orthodox Jews become more supportive of the Republican Party, the vast majority of the millions of US Jews voted for any Democratic candidate, even those who weren’t in good relationships with Israel.

Since being elected as president, Joe Biden has enjoyed endless support from American Jews, especially immediately after the October 7 massacre, when the president was extremely supportive of the terror-struck Jewish state - in a way that reminded many of old-school classic American Zionism.

But something finally happened last week: American Jews publicly criticized Biden for the first time since his election – in a manner they had never before criticized a Democratic president.

Biden’s decision to halt ammunition aid to Israel signified a watershed moment in the historical relationship between American Jews and the Democratic Party. This policy shift, articulated in a recent CNN interview in which Biden defended his stance, is not merely a logistical recalibration but a dramatic pivot that might redefine the political landscape in the US, particularly concerning the American Jewish community.

American Jews, traditionally staunch supporters of the Democratic Party, have been leveraging their influence through advocacy, voting, and substantial political donations. This demographic has played a critical role in shaping domestic policies and the US’s foreign policy stance, particularly in the Middle East. However, Biden’s decision to withhold crucial military aid has ignited unprecedented criticism from this key constituency, suggesting that a historic realignment could be underway.

The criticism from major Jewish organizations across the US has been loud and widespread. These organizations, many historically non-partisan or supportive of Democratic policies, are now openly challenging Biden’s leadership, warning that this decision not only weakens Israel’s defense capabilities but also emboldens adversaries like Iran, Hezbollah, and Hamas.

Jewish organizations criticize Biden

US President Joe Biden addresses rising levels of antisemitism at the US Capitol building in Washington, US, May 7, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN)

A chorus of prominent Jewish organizations in the US have articulated their dismay and concern, each adding a unique perspective to the unfolding drama. The Jewish Federations of North America expressed alarm, stating, “This move emboldens Hamas and other Iran-backed forces in the region, encourages their delay tactics, and endangers the hostages by weakening Israel’s negotiating hand at a critical juncture.”

Similarly, the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations argued, “Withholding security assistance and support from Israel sends a dangerous message to Iran and all its regional proxies and undermines the confidence our allies place in commitments by the United States.”

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) was unequivocal in its criticism: “At a time when Hamas still holds American hostages, Biden’s decision undermines Israel at the negotiating table, is a gift to Iran and their terrorist proxies, and sends a terrible message to our allies.”

On the more conservative spectrum, the Republican Jewish Coalition labeled the decision “an unprecedented, shameful, and despicable betrayal of a key ally and vital security partner at the worst possible time.”

Even organizations typically more moderate or supportive of Democratic policies voiced their concerns. The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) stated, “The move undermined the US’s ally while energizing Hezbollah and Iran, who specialize in toxic antisemitism and rabid anti-Zionism.”

The American Jewish Committee’s CEO, Ted Deutch, a former Democratic congressman, highlighted the peril to both Israeli and Palestinian civilians, emphasizing, “The US must continue working with Israel to protect these civilians.”

Each of these statements highlighted the extent of the betrayal felt by these organizations and signaled a potential recalibration of their longstanding allegiance to the Democratic Party, marking a critical and historic shift in their political and international advocacy.

This critical juncture could potentially erode the longstanding alliance between American Jews and the Democratic Party. While it does not necessarily mean a direct shift of allegiance to the Republican Party or an endorsement of figures like Donald Trump in the upcoming 2024 elections, there is a discernible distancing in political and financial support. This cooling of relations marks a significant and possibly irreversible shift in political dynamics.

Moreover, this policy shift comes at a time when the symbolism cannot be more poignant. Recollections of Biden’s visit to the Yad Vashem Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem in 2022, when he reiterated the holy nature of US support for Israel, starkly contrast with his current policy stance.

This dichotomy between past assurances and present actions has not only deepened the sense of betrayal but also raised critical questions about the reliability and consistency of US foreign policy.

The implications of this shift are profound and multifaceted. On a domestic level, it may influence the future political behavior of one of the most politically active communities in the US. Internationally, it could recalibrate US alliances and its strategic posture in one of the world’s most volatile regions.

The Biden administration thus stands at a historical crossroads, facing a critical decision that could either fortify or considerably weaken the US’s standing on both the domestic and international stages.