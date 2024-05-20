When we say we're Jewish, we mean that we are all Israeli - opinion

"But you don’t look Jewish,” goes the common misconception.

Judaism doesn’t have a “look.” Whether you want to believe it or not, every Jew is descended from the same people: Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob. Specifically, Jews are the descendants of the biblical prophet Judah, one of Jacob’s 12 sons.

We Jews are not just a group of people who identify with a spirituality that has spread, but rather a force to be reckoned upon, in which we were physically removed from our homeland, with a 2,000-year-old dream to return home. Today, our 2,000-year-old dream to return is alive and well.

Many of my friends, most of whom are Jewish, come from all different walks of life and backgrounds: neurodivergent Jews, LGBTQ+ Jews, Jews who are also people of color, Jews who are Asian, interfaith Jews, converts, adopted, etc.

When we were spread out to the far corners of the world, we were given new names for where our people were relocated. Ashkenazim are descended from Jews exiled from Judea but fled to Europe. Mizrahim are descendants of Jews who were exiled but fled further East, and Sephardim are descendants of Jews who were exiled but fled to the Iberian Peninsula and North Africa, and so forth for each tribe of Jews. SOME 300,000 Jews and non-Jews rally in Washington DC against antisemitism and in support of Israel, in November. Jews will ultimately survive and outlive this bout of antisemitism – as the Purim story teaches us, says the writer. (credit: Elizabeth Franz/Reuters)

To preserve our culture, way of life, and spirituality, we created the foundation of Judaism to pass down our practices from generation to generation, with the aspiration of one day returning home and giving the Jewish nation the renaissance that it deserves.

We are a family

In reality, we are all a family, descending from one ancestor, Jacob, and we are a family where even if we don’t know someone personally, you will likely know their name or their face. Everyone does know somebody.

Being a Jew is not just a label or religion; it is deeply ingrained into who we are, shaping our lives, development, beliefs, culture, and values. Our rich history spans over five millennia, constantly marked by triumph, tragedy, and resilience.

In a world that is becoming more identity-inclusive, Jew hatred still rears an ugly head.

As antisemitism increases at record rates, I am constantly reminded that the world still isn’t so inclusive of Jews. When we say we are Jewish, we mean it, and we need you to believe us. If you’re tired of hearing about antisemitism, we Jews are tired of living through it.

Where is the outrage now when it comes to believing in Jews and what we faced on October 7, when Hamas terrorists invaded Israel?

Remember that when you hear someone ask a Jew where they are from, what they are trying to get at is “What land do you identify with?” Jews are from Judea, Israel. This is the land our ancestors were from, and this is the land in which they paved the way for their descendants to eternally belong to.

This is what I mean when I say that we are all Israeli.

The writer, based in Atlanta, is an activist with an emphasis on the Jewish community, Israel, and accessibility. You can follow her on Instagram @thezioprincess.