Congressional Israel Allies Caucus hosts Jerusalem Day celebration

The Congressional Israel Allies Caucus held its annual Jerusalem Day celebration on Tuesday on Capitol Hill.

This year’s event reiterated US backing for Israel amid the Israel-Hamas war.

Taking part in the event were Amichai Chikli, Diaspora Affairs and Combatting Antisemitism Minister, Senator Ted Cruz, Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-CO), Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL), Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC), among others.

Regarding the event, Chikli said, “It is a great honor to stand in the House of Representatives of the modern nation of freedom as an envoy of the ancient nation of freedom, with true friends who, just a few years ago, relocated their embassy to the eternal capital of our people, the city of awe and peace, the cradle of Judeo-Christian civilization.”

'We need all the hostages home'

Brad Sherman, representative for California, member of the Democratic party, and co-chair of the caucus, stated, “We need all the hostages home, and we need Gaza disarmed.”

“Urban warfare is difficult. Friendly fire is a major cause of death. War is hell and total confusion and to wage war while the other side is using human shields is very difficult,” he added.

“If someone is concerned about the Palestinians, get Hamas to leave. We need to dismantle Hamas in Gaza,” he further stated.

Doug Lamborn Caucus Co-Chair Rep. noted, "It is with gratitude that we mark another anniversary of the reunification of the Jewish people's eternal capital of Jerusalem. Each year, the Congressional Israel Allies Caucus holds this annual event.

“This year, it is more important than ever to come together and declare our support for Israel and her people. While we celebrate Jerusalem and Israel's deep commitment to safeguarding it for future generations, we also pause with great sadness to remember the collective pain of the Israeli people,” he added.

Co-chair of the Congressional Israel Allies Caucus, Rep. Brad Schneider, said, “This week, we mark Jerusalem Day, 57 years after the reunification of the Jewish people’s capital city. I’m honored to co-chair the bipartisan Congressional Israel Allies Caucus that helps ensure the US-Israel relationship remains ironclad. Israel is our most important ally in the Middle East - we will always have her back.”

"On June 4th, we commemorate from the US Capitol the reunification of the Jewish people’s capital of Jerusalem, IAF US Director Jordanna McMillan affirmed, adding, "Dozens of Rabbis, pastors, and leaders will join our nation’s leaders to push back against the loud minority that has taken campuses and city streets hostage with their hate-filled threats. Jerusalem Day is a day of hope - of ancient and modern-day promises fulfilled. We gather tonight in Washington to send that message of hope to our strongest ally, Israel.''

IAF President Josh Reinstein remarked, "As we celebrate Jerusalem Day and the power of faith-based diplomacy, this gathering on Capitol Hill reaffirms the enduring bond between the United States and Israel. Today, we stand together against terrorism and hate and in support of peace and our shared Judeo-Christian values.”