UJA-Federation's $200 Million Surge in Emergency Funds, Defiant Response to Anti-Semitism

At the Jerusalem Post 2024 Annual Conference, Michael Starr, Diaspora Correspondent, sat down with Eric S. Goldstein, CEO of UJA-Federation of New York, to dive into the philanthropic efforts and communal response following the surge in anti-Semitic incidents, particularly since October 7.

Goldstein emphasized the seismic impact of October 7 on both Israel and the Jewish community in New York, highlighting the immediate spike in anti-Semitic incidents following the attack. Despite the grim circumstances, he shed light on the remarkable solidarity and philanthropy that ensued. "I think people in New York," he noted "certainly those who were long engaged with the Jewish community, [were] very deeply unsettled by what happened on and 7 Since October 7." He recounted the fundraising effort that resulted in over $200 million being raised for emergency funds alone.

The conversation expanded to the recent Israel parade, where, Despite concerns over security, the turnout was unprecedented, with a significant increase in both marchers and spectators compared to the previous year. "I think people were concerned that because of the current situation," he says, "the number of spectators would be less. It couldn't have been more different. This year there were roughly 100,000 marchers and roughly 25,000 spectators."

Goldstein also addressed the broader implications of the surge in anti-Semitism, and spoke about the need to not only combat hatred but also to nurture a thriving Jewish life. "Jewish life remains very strong," he concluded "and we need to do all we can to maintain it."

UJA-Federation of New York sponsored a portion of the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference. www.jpost.com/AC24