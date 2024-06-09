Nina Wiener: US must take campus unrest seriously, change school admins - interview

The United States of America and other countries must take the anti-Israel campus protests seriously as threats to the West and promote changes in leadership of academic institutions, Israel Scholarship Education Foundation co-founder and Columbia University alum Nina Avidar-Weiner told The Jerusalem Post in an interview following a May fundraising mission for former soldiers seeking to study after their service.

"It's not a little prank, and it's not just students having time on their hands," said Avidar-Weiner. "It goes much deeper, and Congress, governments, leaders have to take this issue very seriously."

The phenomenon of encampments and protests, which escalated when her alma mater's campus was occupied by Pro-Palestinian activists is "a very disturbing development because it's not just in the colleges."

"These are people who know no bounds and are led by violent people, and this violence leads to anarchy," said Avidar-Weiner. "Many of the leaders of this whole movement want to destroy Western civilization. We are part of Western civilization, so I think we should listen to them. We should stop being naive."

The 91-year-old education leader, who was a 2023 Independence Day torchbearer, said that she hoped that the US was waking up and preparing to counter the situation. That donors had withdrawn their support and firms and employers were more reluctant to hire from activist universities and colleges lended to her optimism that leaders would understand the extent of the situation. ISEF founders Lily Safra, Nina Avidar-Weiner, and Edmond Safra (credit: Richard Koek)

"Every country has to create new laws," said Avidar-Weiner. "You have to work with the top echelon at the university and change a lot of people. Change them. Just change the administration if you have to."

The post-October 7 massacre protest movement was not spontaneous but something that "Arab countries have been preparing for a long time."

'Antisemitism on campus was built over decades'

"It's like the tunnels in Gaza. It wasn't built in one day. It wasn't built in one year. The antisemitism on campus was built over decades with some money from Arab countries. I remember 10-20 years ago that they were receiving money," explained Avidar-Weiner. "It's been in the works for at least two decades. The result is here today. The students have learned from the professors. The students have learned from agitators from outside that are also paid to agitate. They're finding out more and more that it's the agitators from outside that are pushing the students inside. And the situation is very, very serious because we all know that first come the Jews and then the rest. It's, in my humble opinion, an anti-western civilization movement."

Avidar-Weiner had spoken to the some of the 10,000 alumni and current students given scholarships by ISEF about the environment that they had encountered on campus, including at vectors of anti-Israel unrest like Columbia and Harvard University. One Columbia Fulbright physicist had related that after October 7 peers shifted from friendly to outright social ostracization. One Harvard student was told by a professor that "'You don't belong here. You should get out. You belong to a genocidal country.'"

"Now, he's going to leave Harvard," Avidar-Weiner said of the student. "He's changing subjects. This is a person who has a family who has to think of his future. And he's leaving America for a different country to study. He's changing subjects. So that's a very sad story. Our donors definitely, definitely are stopping to give to those universities."

In addition to coming to the US from May 8 until 19 to raise around $900,000 for the 430 ISEF students studying in Israel, the US, and Europe, Avidar-Weiner said that she sought to better understand how ISEF could help its students. Many of those that she consulted with were still in shock from the hostility and unsure how to respond.

"I want to get the advice of our alumni that did study abroad. I just came back recently, and one by one, I want to see who needs reinforcements, who needs help, who needs ideas, who needs connections," said Avidar-Weiner, who wanted to create monthly online meetings between the students to discuss their situation. "We want to start here a dialog between our office, our ISEF professors, and our alumni, and our students that study abroad, to give them a sense of identity, some strength to survive the situation. Then we have to decide what do we do. I would have liked to write a letter to Harvard. We have to analyze. Some students are afraid. Some students want to fight. I have another student in Stanford -- He comes from the army, and he's fighting a lot. There was an encampment of the pro-Palestinians with tents and all that. He's arranged tents for the Israelis."

ISEF, founded in 1977 together with philanthropists Edmond & Lily Safra to promote education opportunities in Israel's socio-geographic periphery, is also exploring ways to help the southern and northern communities impacted by the October 7 Massacre and ensuing war. Avidar-Weiner said that she wanted to be creating stronger communication connections for their alumni. ISF had provided psychiatric help to students from the periphery, and provided extra computers to impacted academic institution.

"Israelis that live on the periphery of Israel still do not get an equal opportunity, and their economic situation is less good than the ones that live in the center of Israel. That has been a problem for decades. At the very beginning, when we started, there was also a social gap, and there was a gap between Sephardim and Ashkenazim, the ones that came mostly from the Middle East countries. And that was the beginning of our main purpose, to redress an injustice or to reduce an inequality," said Avidar-Weiner. "Then it became really to redress the situation for the children and the youth and the gifted young people that live in the places that are suffering now from the two wars in the north near Lebanon and in the south near Gaza, those usually are called the periphery of Israel. And they were hit now and have always had a situation that is not as good economically as the one in the center."

In January, ISEF created a special support grant of NIS 700,000 to 433 students facing the challenges of the war.

Avidar-Weiner said that all the ISEF alumni and students impacted by the war and hostility on campuses should know that the organization was there for them, and urged them to all to connect together.

"Let's be connected," said Avidar-Weiner. "It's the best way to help each other."