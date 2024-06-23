Jewish community to meet with Iranian presidential candidates to replace Raisi

The Jewish community in Iran is set to meet with the candidates to replace deceased former-Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on July 6, the Kilimian Association of Tehran Jewish Committee said on Telegram on Sunday.

The Jewish association is set to host the six presidential candidates at the Yusef Abad Synagogue in the Iranian capital city.

The meeting, which reportedly came at the suggestion of Jewish parliamentarian Dr. Homayoun Sameyah, would have participants hear the plans and positions of the candidates, "especially regarding their approach to monotheistic religions and religious minorities."

Who comes after Raisi?

The association said that it would help choose the right person to succeed Raisi.

Raisi was killed in May when his helicopter crashed in the East Azerbaijan province due to low visibility conditions in a mountainous region. Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and other officials were killed along with Raisi.

Since Raisi's death First Vice-President Mohammad Mokhber has been serving as Acting Iranian President.