Two Toronto synagogues vandalized, one for third time

A private residence and two Greater Toronto Area synagogues, one of which had been defaced twice prior since October 7, were targeted in a series of vandalism incidents over the weekend, the Toronto Police Service and Jewish organizations said.

Toronto police are seeking a person who on Sunday threw rocks at the Pride of Israel Synagogue, breaking windows, then fled the area on a motorcycle.

Investigators said that the same person was believed to have been responsible for throwing a rock through the window of the Kehillat Shaarei Torah synagogue’s window a few minutes later.

Vandalism of Toronto synagogue (credit: Toronto Police )

Toronto Police Service Chief Myron Demkiw implored the public to contact investigators about the suspected hate-motivated offense, sharing an image of the suspect.

The UJA Federation said that it was in coordination with Toronto police about the North York area incidents, and added that a private residence had also been attacked.

"We urge all Torontonians to stand with our community as we confront this vicious escalation of antisemitism," the federation said on X. "Because silence will only embolden the extremists who are targeting Jews and threatening the very fabric of our city."

B’nai Brith Canada said in a Sunday statement that the glass panels above the doors of Pride of Israel had been broken by multiple rocks.

Ontario solicitor general Michael Kerzner visited the site, sharing a video in which he condemned the vandalism to the backdrop of the damage.

"Any attacks on houses of worship are completely unacceptable. We pride ourselves on our diversity and tolerance," Kerzner wrote on social media. "Hate has no place in our Ontario!"

Kehillat Shaarei Torah had previously been targeted by vandals who smashed the synagogue's windows on May 17 and April 19.

The incidents are the latest in a series of attacks on Jewish institutions in Canada, and in the greater Toronto area in particular.

Spate of attacks

On April 26 and 28 a synagogue near Kehillat Shaarei Torah had its signs set on fire.

On June 1, a man had smashed a Toronto synagogue's window with a rock. He was arrested two days later. Shots were fired at a Toronto Jewish school on May 25.

Elsewhere in the province, a London synagogue's window was smashed on June 13. A rock was found near the shattered glass.

“It is out of control, and must stop,” B'nai Brith Canada Chief Operating Officer Judy Foldes said in a Sunday statement. “We implore police forces to monitor Jewish institutions closely and vigilantly during this troubling time for Jewish Canadians.”

Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center president and CEO Michael Levitt said on X that because of the incident the Canada Day weekend was "not a happy one" for Jews of Canada.