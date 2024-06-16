Ontario synagogue window smashed as attacks on Canadian Jewish sites continue

A London, Ontario synagogue window was smashed over Thursday night, according to law enforcement and Jewish organizations, amid a spate of attacks on Jewish institutions in Canada.

The London Police Service said on Friday that a rock was located on the ground near a broken window of the Beth Tefilah synagouge, causing around CAN $150 in damage.

Law enforcement appealed for public aid in the investigation.

Affront on values

The London Jewish Federation denounced the act of vandalism as an "affront to the Canadian values of respect and community."

"As we enter Shabbat, a time of peace and reflection, we call upon local authorities to investigate this incident thoroughly and ensure that those responsible are held accountable," said the federation. "It is crucial that we stand united against hate and work towards fostering a community where everyone feels safe and respected."

The federation noted that the incident was not isolated but part of a trend of vandalism against synagogues in Canada. PRO-PALESTINIAN protesters, university staff and other supporters hold a graduation ceremony in honor of those in Gaza, near the encampment at the University of Toronto on the first day of convocation, on Monday. (credit: CARLOS OSORIO/REUTERS)

On June 3, a man was arrested for smashing a Toronto synagogue window with a rock two says prior. A Vancouver synagogue had its doors set on fire on May 30. Shots were fired at a Montreal Jewish school on May 27, and a Toronto school on May 25. The Toronto Kehillat Shaarei Torah synagogue’s windows were smashed on May 17 and April 19, and another in the same area had its signs set on fire on April 26 and April 28. There were no casualties in any of the incidents.