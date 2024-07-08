American IDF soldier fought in Gaza, now fights for truth on college campuses - interview

When Sam Fried returned to America after serving in the Israeli Defense Forces, he faced a new battle- defending Israel and his people against misinformation and hostility with truth and dialogue.

Fried, originally from Queens, NY, joined the army in 2020 and finished serving in the paratroopers in the 890th battalion in 2022. Leaving the army behind, he came back and started his career in finance with a college degree. After the atrocities of October 7, Fried said, “I felt it was my obligation to be one of the fighting Jews in history.”

“Here I am with a history reaching its hand out to me and saying, 'This is your chance to defend your people.'"

"I always told myself growing up that if I was in the time of the Maccabees, I would’ve been a Maccabe. If I was living in the time of the partisans fighting against the Nazis, I would've been one of the partisans, and if I was living in the time of liberating Israel from the British, I would’ve been one of them. History is giving me this opportunity, so obviously, I had to take it.”

Soon after the war started, Fried rejoined the same combat team he had been with during his active service, but now in reserves, as a sharpshooter. He spent almost two months between Central and South Gaza. He then stayed in Israel for five months and came back to America after his team was released. A flyer on a campus against Fried's speaking tour. (credit: Courtesy)

“I came back to an America I didn’t recognize.” He felt that before the October 7 war, before he went back to the IDF, there had been immense sympathy toward Israel.

Yearning for a level of fulfillment upon his return, Sam explained that although he had been on the physical battlefield, the ideological one was equally as important. “It was incumbent upon me to make it my prerogative to defend Israel, the Jewish people, and humanity itself in every single way I could.”

Going back to his job in finance, he picked up a side of joining this “ideological battle.” He began going to debates, visiting encampments, and trying to engage in dialogue.

“My three foundational pillars are empowering Jews, having peaceful dialogue, and showing people I’m a human- who cares.”

Against the mob

Beginning his college tour at Queens College, there was a mob of over 200 people threatening and cursing at him. “I want the counterparties to come hear me and speak. I want people who are against the IDF to hear what I have to say. Unfortunately, there hasn't been room for that.” He spoke on the fact that the mob refused to listen to this speech and ask questions. Getting threatened by these individuals, Fried had to be escorted back by the police.

“How can you have peace with people who refuse your right to exist?” He says.

Another case he brought up was an encampment he visited that took place at City College, in which he is an alumnus. He came intending to have peaceful and meaningful dialogue. “I’m asking someone, somebody who wants peace, to come and speak to me.” Not a single person took the offer. Not only were they refusing to speak to Fried, but they blocked him from entering a public area that is funded by taxpayers' dollars, including himself.

After one of Fried’s recent speeches in Boise, Idaho, people came to the hotel he was staying at dressed in kafias, holding hammers and wrenches, in attempts to lynch him. They did 10,000 dollars worth of damage to the hotel, luckily, Fried wasn’t there at the time. Three out of the four people have since been arrested. People plastered pictures all over the city portraying Fried as a villain and killer. “Because these people are so anti-peace, I have to keep going.”

When asked about dealing with hostile and aggressive questions, Fried answered, “It's very simple. We are speaking the truth. We are on the right side of history. These people are lying, conflating truths, and revising history. We cannot let them.” Fried says he arms himself with truth and history. He fights with facts.

“The most common misconception about the IDF is that we want war. We are a defense force.” Fried hopes for a time when people are willing to listen and open to peace.

Sam Fried's story is an inspiring reminder of the courage required to defend one's convictions in the face of adversity.