Jewish Association of Iran congratulates newly elected Pezeshkian amid regional tensions

The Jewish community of Iran, represented by the Public Relations of the Jewish Association of Iran (Anjoman-e Kalimiyan,) extended their congratulations to Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian on his election as president of Iran - a statement released on Sunday.

The statement announced, "We extend our highest congratulations to the elected president of the people of Iran, Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian."

The death of former president Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash led to a snap election amidst rising regional tensions and domestic challenges. Voter turnout at the ballot boxes was notably low, with only 24% of the population participating nationwide and an even lower 7% turnout in Tehran. This reflects widespread public discontent and calls for an election boycott by various groups within the country.

Pezeshkian, an experienced politician and former health minister, has been vocal about his intentions to pursue economic reform, social liberalization, and political pluralism. Iran's President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian speaks during a gathering with his supporters at the shrine of Iran's late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, in south of Tehran, Iran July 6, 2024. (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA/REUTERS)

Pezeshkian, a member of the Iranian parliament since 2008, is known for his moderate stance and criticism of the government’s lack of transparency, particularly highlighted by his reaction to the death of Mahsa Amini, a young Iranian Kurdish woman, which sparked widespread protests in 2022.

Jewish community celebrates election

The Jewish Association’s statement emphasized the Jewish community's active participation in the electoral process, stating, "It is a matter of joy and pride that the enlightened Jewish community, as always, with their wisdom and eternal love for their dear homeland, have shone brightly in creating this epic."

They further expressed confidence in Pezeshkian's ability to lead the country, noting his "wealth of knowledge and managerial experience" and hope for comprehensive progress under his leadership.

The statement also highlighted the community's sense of pride and unity, saying, "It is an honor that the elected president, with a wealth of knowledge and managerial experience at various high levels of the country, will undoubtedly have a broad vision for the grand management of the country."

They continued, "We are confident that under the guidance of the Supreme Leader and the persistence and efforts of the elected president, we will witness the comprehensive progress of Iran and Iranians."

Iran's political system is characterized by a mix of elected and appointed institutions, with significant influence exerted by the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The Guardian Council, a hardline watchdog body, vets presidential candidates, significantly limiting the pool of eligible candidates to those loyal to the regime.

Regional tensions and nuclear concerns

Pezeshkian’s victory was noteworthy, given regional tensions and Western pressure over Iran's nuclear program. The election took place amid escalating conflicts involving Iran's allies, Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon, and ongoing concerns about Iran’s nuclear ambitions. The low voter turnout also highlights the legitimacy crisis facing the Iranian regime, driven by economic hardships and restrictions on political and social freedoms.

The Jewish community’s message reflected optimism and pride, emphasizing their historical contributions and ongoing support for the nation's progress. "We are confident that under the guidance of the Supreme Leader and the persistence and efforts of the elected president, we will witness the comprehensive progress of Iran and Iranians," the statement concluded.

The Jewish community in Iran, known as Anjoman-e Kalimiyan, has a rich history dating back over 2,700 years, making it one of the oldest Jewish communities in the world. Historically, Jews in Iran have experienced periods of prosperity and hardship, with their status fluctuating under different regimes. Today, the Jewish population in Iran is estimated to be between 8,000 and 10,000, primarily residing in Tehran, Shiraz, and Isfahan.

Despite being a small minority in a predominantly Muslim country, the Jewish community maintains its cultural and religious practices, operating synagogues, schools, and cultural institutions. The community continues contributing to Iranian society's social and economic fabric while navigating the challenges of living in a theocratic state.

Ahead of the election, the Jewish Association hosted the six presidential candidates at the Yusef Abad Synagogue in Tehran. This meeting, suggested by Jewish parliamentarian Dr. Homayoun Sameyah, allowed the community to hear the candidates’ plans and positions, particularly regarding their approach to monotheistic religions and religious minorities.

The association stated that this engagement would help choose the right person to succeed Raisi, reflecting their proactive involvement in their country's political process.

Michael Starr and Reuters contributed to this report.