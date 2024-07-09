First South American MedEx event for physicians planning aliyah held in Buenos Aires

Addressing the critical shortage of physicians in Israel, the inaugural South American MedEx took place in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Sunday. The event took place as part of the “Atid” fair for the local Jewish community and was attended by over 60 doctors who came from Argentina and neighboring Uruguay for assistance with their aliyah planning and licensing.

MedEx is a key component of a broader national program introduced last March. This initiative, spearheaded by the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, the Ministry of Health and Nefesh B’Nefesh, in partnership with the Jewish Agency for Israel, the Marcus Foundation, the Gottesman Fund, and the Jewish Federations of North America – UIA, intends to bring approximately 2,000 Jewish physicians to Israel over the next five years. Initially launched eight years ago for North American Olim, MedEx is now expanding globally. MedEx Argentina event. (Credit: Martin Roisman)

Following its first international event in Paris, MedEx is set to hold additional events in the USA, England, South Africa, and additional countries. The goal is to harness the potential of Jewish medical professionals worldwide to tackle the worsening manpower shortage facing Israel’s healthcare system, as highlighted by the OECD.

At the Buenos Aires event, participants engaged with representatives from various Israeli health institutions to convert their medical licenses, explore employment opportunities, and gather information about grants and recognition of their specialties. This “one-stop-shop” approach is designed to streamline the integration process for future Olim, enabling them to quickly and smoothly begin their work in Israel.

Additionally, participants conducted real-time job interviews via Zoom with representatives from the Maccabi, Clalit, Leumit, and Meuhedet health insurance funds, as well as leading hospitals in Israel, including Ichilov, Hadassah, Barzilai, Assuta Ashdod, and Carmel Medical Center. A significant focus was placed on employment options in Israel’s peripheral regions, supported by a new grant program from the Ministry for the Development of the Periphery, the Negev and the Galilee, and the Tekuma Directorate, which aims to rehabilitate the Gaza Envelope. Assistance and guidance in submitting documents for event participants. (Credit: Martin Roisman)

“The first ever MedEx in Argentina is truly groundbreaking,” said Minister of Aliyah and Integration, MK Ofir Sofer. “In the past six months, we have held MedEx events in New York and, for the first time also in Paris. In addition to the establishment of the Physicians Olim Directorate within the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, we intend to assist and integrate many Jewish physicians into the Israeli healthcare system. Since the start of the war, dozens of doctors have come to Israel to assist in the medical effort, driven by a sense of belonging and solidarity. We want these doctors to stay with us here in Israel, and in order to do that, we are taking the necessary action to make this happen.”

“After a historic event in Paris, we are thrilled to bring MedEx to the vibrant Jewish community in Argentina,” said Tony Gelbart, Co-Founder and Chairman of Nefesh B’Nefesh. “We have been warmly received by a community deeply committed to Zionism and eager to contribute to the Israeli healthcare system. There is great potential in South America, and Argentina is just the first of many destinations we plan to visit with our partners at the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, Ministry of Health, and the Jewish Agency.” Zoom interviews with healthcare insurance funds and hospitals in Israel. (Credit: Martin Roisman)

“The Israeli healthcare system suffers from significant personnel shortage, especially in the periphery region, and so the Health Ministry of Health is investing substantial resources to rectify the situation,” said Health Minister Uriel Buso. “We are promoting programs in collaboration with various government ministries, Nefesh B’Nefesh, and other entities to help Olim (immigrant) doctors integrate quickly into the healthcare system by simplifying bureaucracy and expediting the overall process. I welcome this initiative, which will reinforce the system with high-quality, value-driven, and Zionist professionals who seek to bind their fate with that of the State of Israel. This is the realization of the Zionist vision and an important step in reducing the disparities between the periphery and the central region of the country, which I see as a noble goal.”

Jewish Agency CEO & Director General Amira Ahronovitz added, “As part of our ongoing efforts to support Aliyah and integration into Israeli society, we at The Jewish Agency are excited to partner with Medex Argentina. Through the event, we are bringing doctors in the Jewish community new opportunities to make Aliyah. When doctors make aliyah, the State of Israel benefits from their strengthening of the health system and our overall national resilience.”

The event was attended by Director General of the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, Adv. Avichai Kahana, Co-Founders of Nefesh B’Nefesh, Tony Gelbart and Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, Deputy Director General of the Jewish Agency for Israel and Director of its Aliyah and Integration Unit, Shay Felber, and representatives from the Ministry of Health.