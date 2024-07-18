Anti-Israel groups threaten Netanyahu with ‘citizen’s arrest’ in Washington

Anti-Israel groups are seeking to mobilize a heavy presence in Washington DC for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's July 24 congressional address, threatening him with arrest.

"Surround the US capitol and issue a notice of citizen's arrest for Benjamin Netanyahu for crimes against humanity," said the Shut It Down for Palestine coalition.

Beyond the coalition's main members, which include Palestinian Youth Movement, National Students for Justice in Palestine, Answer Coalition, the People's Forum, and Al-Awda Palestine Right to Return Coalition, almost 200 groups have endorsed the rally next Wednesday. American Muslims for Palestine, Arab Resource and Organizing Center, Code Pink, US Campaign for Palestinian Rights, US Palestinian Community Network, and Jewish Voice for Peace were listed as convenors.

Anti-Israel groups across the United States have called for "national mobilization" to Washington DC.

Party for Socialism and Liberation Virginian and West Virginia chapters called for supporters to join them for a train ride to the capitol, and PYM Los Angeles called on members to fly to DC. Answer Coalition has a section on its website curating bus charters from 27 locations. People's Forum NYC posted advertisements calling on anti-Israel activists to "walk out of work" for the event.

PSL DC and Answer Coalition shared on Instagram on Wednesday that they were plastering "wanted" posters for Netanyahu ahead of the speech. The group also announced on July 10 that it and a local PYM chapter would hold preparatory sessions from Wednesday until Sunday to make signs, set up posters, build art installations, and engage in outreach to possible participants. British Foreign Minister David Lammy meets with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, 14 July 2024 (credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

Genocide claims

PSL Virginia said Monday that this was the "first time since the beginning of the genocide that Netanyahu himself will visit the United States."

Participants have been told to wear red to represent a "red line" against a supposed genocide.

PYM LA on Wednesday called US President Joe Biden Netanyahu's "criminal co-conspirator."