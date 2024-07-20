Israeli strikes in Yemen bring renewed attention to Al Hudaydah's Jewish history

IDF fighter jets struck Houthi military targets in the area of the Hodeidah Port in Yemen, the IDF confirmed Saturday evening, bringing renewed attention to the region's complex history, including the long-standing presence of Jews in Al Hudaydah.

What is the history of Jews in Al Hudaydah, Yemen?

Historically, Al Hudaydah was a major port city where Jews played significant roles in trade and crafts, contributing to the export of goods such as coffee and cotton.

When did Jews first arrive in Al Hudaydah?

Al Hudaydah, a major port city on Yemen's Red Sea coast, has been an important center of trade and culture since its early days. According to the Jewish Virtual Library, the Jewish community in Yemen, including Al Hudaydah, dates back to ancient times, with a presence that flourished particularly during the medieval period.

Jews in Yemen faced various challenges, including periods of forced conversion and persecution, such as during the rule of 'Abd-al-Nabī ibn Mahdi in the late 1160s and the enforcement of the Orphan's Decree in the 18th century.

How did Jews contribute to Al Hudaydah's economy?

The Jews of Al Hudaydah were integral to the city's economic and cultural life. According to Encyclopaedia Britannica, they were known for their involvement in trade, crafts, and artisanal activities. Yemeni Jews demonstrate outside the Cabinet office in Sanaa, March 2009 (credit: KHALED ABDULLAH/ REUTERS)

The city's strategic location made it a bustling hub for commerce, particularly in the export of coffee, cotton, and hides. Jewish merchants and artisans contributed significantly to these industries, helping to establish Al Hudaydah as a key player in regional trade networks.

What challenges did the Jewish community face in Al Hudaydah?

Despite their contributions, the Jewish community in Al Hudaydah, like elsewhere in Yemen, faced significant hardships. The enforcement of the Orphan's Decree, which mandated the forced conversion of Jewish orphans to Islam, was a particularly harsh period for Yemeni Jews. As mentioned by Aish.com, this decree was aggressively enforced during the reign of Imam Yahya in the early 20th century, leading many Jews to emigrate to Palestine (later Israel) and other countries.

Why did Jews leave Al Hudaydah in the mid-20th century?

The mid-20th century saw a significant decline in the Jewish population in Yemen, including Al Hudaydah, due to increasing persecution and political instability. According to the Jewish Virtual Library, Operation Magic Carpet (1949-1950) facilitated the emigration of the majority of Yemen's Jewish population to Israel.

By the late 20th and early 21st centuries, only a few Jews remained in Yemen, with many continuing to face threats and forced displacement due to ongoing conflicts, particularly from the Houthi rebels during the Yemeni Civil War.

Today, the Jewish community in Al Hudaydah and Yemen is nearly extinct. According to Encyclopaedia Britannica, the few remaining Jews have faced extreme persecution, leading to further emigration. The Houthi-controlled areas have seen the systematic targeting and expulsion of Jews, effectively erasing the long-standing Jewish presence in the region.