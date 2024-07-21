'Disgusting Zionists': Sermon of CAIR-LA outreach manager rants about Israelis

Samer Naseredden, an outreach manager with CAIR (Council on American-Islamic Relations) referred to Zionists as "disgusting" in a July 12 sermon in California, shared by MEMRI.

In the speech, Naseredden said that the "Zionist entity" was about to collapse, referring to Israel. He also accused Israel of "disgusting gaslighting" and a "victim narrative."

"We have to have the courage to stand up for justice. Because, brothers and sisters, the Zionist entity, inshallah, by the will of Allah, is on the precipice of collapse."

He criticized Israel for labeling what he called anti-Israel "peaceful protesters" as "violent" and "antisemitic."

MEMRI, who accessed parts of the sermon not included in the stream, reported that Naseredden, an associate outreach manager of CAIR-LA, claimed to be responsible for fundraising and political action campaigning. He previously served as youth director of MAS – Muslim American Society – according to MEMRI.

The sermon was streamed live on the YouTube channel of the Chino Valley Islamic Center.

CAIR-LA

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) describes itself as America’s largest Muslim civil liberties organization, focusing on advocacy and civil rights. While the organization is part of the White House's Strategy on Antisemitism, they did not condemn Hamas's actions during the October 7 attacks.

In December, CAIR director Nihad Awad praised the October 7 massacre and expressed happiness at people "breaking through the siege" as well as denying Israel's right to self-defense. The White House issued a statement condemning his comments.