White House condemns pro-Oct. 7 comments by CAIR director

The White House issued a statement condemning comments by CAIR Executive Director Nihad Awad, in which he praised the October 7 massacre and denied Israel's right to self-defense, according to a video of Awad's speech at a conference.

CAIR, the Council on American-Islamic Relations, uses the promotion of Islam as a means to promote justice and empowerment of American Muslims - while also consistently calling for the destruction of Israel.

Awad stated he was happy to see people "break the siege" through the October 7 attacks.

He referred to the attacks as the people of Gaza engaging in self-defense. "They have the right to defend themselves... Israel, as an occupying power, does not have that right to self-defense."

CAIR Executive Director Nihad Awad at AMP Convention: I Was Happy to See the People of Gaza Break the Siege on October 7; They Were Victorious; the People of Gaza Have the Right to Self-Defense - Israel Does Not #Hamas #Gaza #Palestinians @CAIRNational @NihadAwad pic.twitter.com/WDbSRjFJo0 — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) December 7, 2023

White House responds to outrageous CAIR comments

A statement from the Andrew Bates, the White House's Deputy Press Secretary, condemned these comments in the strongest terms.

IDF soldiers inspect the burnt cars of festival-goers at the Nova Festival a week after the massacre on October 7. (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS) Advertisement

"The atrocities of that day shock the conscience, which is why we can never forget the pain Hamas has caused for so many innocent people. There are families who are in agony mourning loved ones, and there are also families in agony as they do everything in their power to free loved ones being held hostage."

The White House urged leaders to call out Antisemitism everywhere it appears.