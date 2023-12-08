White House condemns pro-Oct. 7 comments by CAIR director

"[Gazans] have the right to defend themselves... Israel, as an occupying power, does not have that right to self-defense," CAIR director Nihad Awad said at a conference.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Terrorism can come in several forms, including sexual assault and rape motivated by nationalism. Pictured: The scene of Hamas's October 7 massacre at the Supernova music festival. (photo credit: YOSSI ZAMIR/FLASH90)
The White House issued a statement condemning comments by CAIR Executive Director Nihad Awad, in which he praised the October 7 massacre and denied Israel's right to self-defense, according to a video of Awad's speech at a conference.

CAIR, the Council on American-Islamic Relations, uses the promotion of Islam as a means to promote justice and empowerment of American Muslims - while also consistently calling for the destruction of Israel.

Awad stated he was happy to see people "break the siege" through the October 7 attacks. 

He referred to the attacks as the people of Gaza engaging in self-defense. "They have the right to defend themselves... Israel, as an occupying power, does not have that right to self-defense."

White House responds to outrageous CAIR comments

A statement from the Andrew Bates, the White House's Deputy Press Secretary, condemned these comments in the strongest terms.

IDF soldiers inspect the burnt cars of festival-goers at the Nova Festival a week after the massacre on October 7. (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
"The horrific, brutal terrorist attacks committed by Hamas on October 7th were, as President Biden said, 'abhorrent' and represent 'unadulterated evil.' October 7th was the deadliest day for Jewish people since the Holocaust," according to a statement by the White House.

"The atrocities of that day shock the conscience, which is why we can never forget the pain Hamas has caused for so many innocent people. There are families who are in agony mourning loved ones, and there are also families in agony as they do everything in their power to free loved ones being held hostage."

The White House urged leaders to call out Antisemitism everywhere it appears.



