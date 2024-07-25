‘Hamas is coming': Protesters pull down US flag, vandalize DC landmarks

Anti-Israel activists vandalized Washington DC landmarks in protest of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address before congress on Wednesday, defacing them with pro-Hamas slogans and pulling down the Stars and Stripes and replacing them with Palestinian flags.

“Hamas is coming,” was scrawled in red across the face of the the Christopher Columbus Memorial Fountain at Union Station, according to photographs published by protest group Palestinian Assembly for Liberation-Awda. The graffiti was accented with the inverted red triangle favored in Hamas videos to denote the targeting of enemies. The foundation was covered in smaller triangles and slogans, such as “free Gaza” and “all Zionists are bastards.”

The Liberty Bell replica Freedom Bell, American Legion, which stands across from the fountain, was completely covered In graffiti and red inverted triangles, according to Congressman Ryan Zinke. In a video posted to X, Zinke highlighted graffiti on the bell that said “abolish the USA.”

Montanas deserve to see this: Absolutely unacceptable actions by “peaceful protesters” who support Palestinian terrorists. pic.twitter.com/Cp707u125W — Ryan Zinke (@RyanZinke) July 25, 2024

The American flags that flew at Union Station were pulled down from their poles and replaced with Palestinian flags, according to video posted on Instagram by Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM). Timcast News documented that the US flags were set on fire.

Congressman Dan Crenshaw said on X that later that night he and other members of the house with the aid of the Capitol Police raised new American Flags in their stead. Demonstrators gather around the Columbus Memorial Fountain at Union Station, draping a statue with a Palestinian flag, during a protest on the day Netanyahu addresses a joint meeting of Congress, in Washington, U.S., July 24, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/SETH HERALD)

As the Palestinian flags were raised, PYM footage shows that an effigy of Netanyahu was set on fire. Next to the burning effigy a flag emblazoned with the face of Hamas Izz ad-Din Al-Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Obaida was waved, and nearby a sign proclaiming “Bibi [Netanyahu] must hang.”

Terrorist paraphernalia was worn by some members of the demonstration. One woman wore a Hamas headband over a keffiyeh. Fox News photographed a woman with a Hamas flag wearing a “Umm Obeida” headband in reference to the terrorist spokesman. On the shoulder of her camouflage jacket was the logo of the Al-Qassam brigade, and a pin with Abu Obaida’s face was pinned to its lapel. Timcast News documented a protester marching through Washington with Hezbollah flag.

“Netanyahu you will pay, resistance is the only way,” chanted some demonstrators. “There is only one solution, intifada revolution.”

The protesters had surrounded and attempted to prevent entry of Netanyahu’s motorcade to the Capitol.

“Protesters are on every street and police are scrambling to respond,” claimed protest organizers on a Telegram channel.

Police had to move protesters who had linked their hands with lock-on devices shaped like flowers. Washington DC Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith said in a Wednesday statement that her force had arrested five people for blocking the flow of traffic “near the intersection of 4th Street, Southwest, and Independence Avenue, Southwest.”

Protests took a violent turn at several points in the day. A group or protesters pushed against a line of Capitol Police, demanding “let us through,” according to a People’s Forum NYC video. Soon after, the demonstrators were doused with pepper spray. Pro-Palestine protests outside Congress, 24 July (credit: REUTERS/Nathan Howard)

Arrested on assault charges

“The crowd failed to obey our order to move back from our police line,” the Capitol Police said on X. “We are deploying pepper spray towards anyone trying to break the law and cross that line.”

Smith said that two protesters were arrested and charged for assualting an MPD officer at Columbus Circle. Two more were arrested for crossing police lines after the assault.

“While many people chose to peacefully exercise their first amendment rights in our city, some choose to disobey the law,” said Smith.