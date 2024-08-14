Jewish summer camps offer respite amid Ukraine’s heat and conflict

Ukraine is facing a summer of extreme challenges, not only due to soaring temperatures and power outages but also because of escalating military tensions. Recently, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed a surprise incursion by Ukrainian forces into Russia’s Kursk region. This marked the largest Ukrainian operation on Russian soil since the war began, intended to “restore justice” and increase pressure on Moscow. The offensive has led to six days of intense fighting, with Russia responding by evacuating residents and reinforcing its border regions. Belarus, a close ally of Russia, has also increased its troop presence along the Ukrainian border.

In Kursk, debris from a downed Ukrainian missile injured 13 people, resulting in further evacuations. Both Kyiv and Moscow deny targeting civilians, though the conflict has caused significant casualties and displacement. Despite the ongoing violence, Ukraine continued to call for stronger military support from its Western allies, urging for long-range weapons to strike deeper into Russian territory. “When Ukraine’s long-range capabilities have no limits, this war will definitely have a limit,” Zelensky said.

Amid these dire circumstances, Jewish communities across Ukraine have found solace in well-organized summer camps. These camps, led by Chabad emissaries and supported by the Jewish Relief Network Ukraine (JRNU), have become a crucial lifeline for many Jewish families. As temperatures soared to over 100°F in some areas, and power outages plagued cities like Odessa, the camps provided a much-needed refuge. Children and families enjoyed air-conditioned rooms, kosher meals, and a variety of engaging activities, all in a safe and supportive environment.

In a statement, JRNU highlighted the vital role these camps have played during this difficult period: "The camps have truly saved and revived the Jewish community. They have provided a sense of normalcy, joy, and community at a time when daily life is marked by uncertainty and fear."

One of the largest camps, Yeka Camp – Gan Israel, recently concluded in the Carpathian Mountains. The camp, part of the Zhitomir Olumim children's home, brought together over a hundred children from across Ukraine, many from war-torn areas like Kharkov and Sumy. The camp's organizers reported that the children made meaningful commitments, such as placing mezuzahs (small scrolls containing Hebrew verses) in their homes, and several boys celebrated their bar mitzvahs. Campers at Yeka Camp, run by the JRNU, August 14, 2024. (credit: Courtesy of JRNU)

JRNU also emphasized the significance of the Family Camps, which have emerged as a unique adaptation of the traditional Gan Israel camps.

Camps cater to parents of kids as well

These camps cater not only to children but also to their parents, providing an opportunity for entire families to strengthen their Jewish identity and values. One such camp, held in the Carpathian Mountains, included participants from Kyiv and refugees from Kherson and Donetsk, regions that have experienced continuous fighting.

"The impact of these camps on Jewish life in Ukraine cannot be overstated," JRNU's statement continued. "They provide not just a physical escape from the harsh realities of war, but also spiritual and emotional support that will resonate throughout the year."

The largest of these camps, held in Dnipro, hosted more than four hundred family members. The well-organized program included a variety of activities for all ages, from Torah classes to recreational activities, set against the backdrop of the picturesque Ukrainian landscape.