Longtime Jewish Agency official Yehuda Setton to the assume CEO mantle

Longtime Jewish Agency for Israel officer Yehuda Setton was elected CEO and will replace Amira Ahronoviz in October, the organization announced on Wednesday.

Setton, who has worked at JAFI for 16 years in senior positions, including director of the Shlichut unit and, most recently, COO and chief program officer, was chosen by the nomination committee led by Jewish Agency Chairman Maj. Gen. (res.) Doron Almog.

“I am confident Yehuda Setton’s extensive experience across the Jewish Agency’s operations will contribute to his success in his new position and know he will continue to lead the organization’s work with great dedication,” said Almog.

Working at the agency for three decades

Ahronoviz ends her six-year term as CEO after working at the agency for 30 years. Almog praised her contributions to JAFI, saying that she led it during “challenging times and global crises with commitment, professionalism, and extraordinary vision.” Amira Ahronoviz (credit: FLASH90)

Almog said that the Agency, which works with Jewish communities in dozens of countries to facilitate immigration and connection to Israel, was an essential organization in the post-October 7 environment and would work with partners to rebuild Israel and connect Jewish communities in the diaspora and Israel together.