Ottawa city, school board, politicians pull from pride march after anti-Israel statement

Dozens of major institutions including politicians, school boards, hospitals, supermarkets, and federal organizations withdrew from a pride march over anti-Israel statements by organizers.

By MICHAEL STARR
A pride flag flies after being raised by Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a ceremony on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, June 1, 2016. (photo credit: CHRIS WATTIE/REUTERS)
The City of Ottawa, the city's school board, and the Ontario Liberal Party were the latest to rescind their involvement in the Capital Pride Parade after organizers refused to retract a Palestinian solidarity statement that accused Israel of genocide and using LGBTQ rights to conceal human rights abuses.

City administration and staff followed the position of Mayor Mark Sutcliffe, who pulled out last Friday, with a memorandum from city manager Wendy Stephanson on Wednesday. Stephanson said that city had a long tradition of supporting pride events, but Capital Pride's August 6 statement on the Israel-Hamas War ostracized some city staff and community members.

The spirit of inclusion

The Ontario Liberal Party said in a statement on Tuesday that it would celebrate Pride with local communities, but not with Capital Pride's Sunday march because the statement did not "live up to the spirit of inclusion." The Canadian Liberal Party told CTV it would also not join.

Ottawa-Carleton District School Board in a Monday statement said that it would not be participating because the Gaza statement made some feel unwelcome.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (C) takes part in the Ottawa Pride Parade with his daughter Ella-Grace (R) and son Xavier (2nd R) in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, August 27, 2017. (credit: CHRIS WATTIE/REUTERS)
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (C) takes part in the Ottawa Pride Parade with his daughter Ella-Grace (R) and son Xavier (2nd R) in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, August 27, 2017. (credit: CHRIS WATTIE/REUTERS)
The major institutions joined The Jewish Federation of Ottawa, and according to CTV the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario, The Ottawa Hospital, Montfort Hospital, Royal Ottawa Mental Health Centre, Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est, Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario, Ottawa Tourism, University of Ottawa, US Embassy in Ottawa, and Bank of Canada who all told the outlet they would not participate. Loblaw did not clarify its status as sponsor, but also said that it would not participate.
Capital Pride issued a statement on Monday assuring that all were welcome at the event, "including Jewish and Muslim folks," and that it had listened to the concerns of community members.


