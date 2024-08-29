Pro-vandalism group turns into 'militant propaganda front' for US, Israel collapse

The American branch of pro-vandalism anti-Israel group Palestine Action was removed from social media platforms on Thursday after announcing that it was transitioning into a "militant propaganda" organization devoted to opening a new front of insurgency in the United States.

Palestine Action US changed its name to Unity of Fields on Wednesday and explained that "passive solidarity" with Palestinians wasn't enough, and taking inspiration from the October 7 Massacre it was necessary "to open a new front against the US empire" and "to build the international popular cradle of resistance​​​​."

"Empires do not just collapse on their own," said the newly rechristened Unity of Fields. "If victory over imperialism is possible, it will be because struggles against it have erupted all across the world, including here in the core."

The Palestine Action splinter group said that its new name and approach were derived from the coordination of Palestinian terrorist organizations and allies despite geographical separation and ideological differences.

The group cited the Houthi Ansar Allah as saying that "The meaning of the unity of the fields is that we are all one hand, one leadership, one direction, one goal, and one approach, and any attack on any of the components of the Axis is considered a direct attack on us."

Devotion to militancy

"In the face of counterinsurgency — carried out by both the forces of state repression and liberalism within the movement — we need to overcome the atomization, defanging, and disunity of anti-imperialists," said Unity of Fields. "We don't mean unity for unity's sake, but the protracted struggle it will take to reach a principled, higher unity against the forces of imperialism, Zionism, and fascism."

Unity of Fields urged followers on Twitter and Instagram to follow them on Telegram as it may be censored. After announcing its new devotion to militancy, Unity of Fields's Instagram and Twitter accounts were suspended on Thursday.

The group also called on supporters to submit actions and reports through its email address. As Palestine Action US, the group had regularly shared on social media acts of vandalism and manifestos of activists that it claims are "anonymous" and separate actors. In the United Kingdom and throughout Europe, Palestine Action members openly admit to engaging in weekly acts of vandalism and post their actions on social media.